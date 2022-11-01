ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

Related
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll

ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races

Several polls show Democrats have a slight lead in Pennsylvania's Senate and gubernatorial races. Oprah gave a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, endorsing him over his Republican opponent and her former friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Plus, President Biden and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in Philadelphia in a final push before Election Day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Weijia Jiang to discuss.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball fever

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
HAWAII STATE
CBS News

Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Florida banning transgender health care treatments for minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

11/4: CBS News Weekender

Weijia Jiang reports on the timing for former President Trump's possible 2024 White House announcement, Oprah's endorsement of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, and Twitter's mass layoffs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine

The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of tampering with a ballot marking machine during Colorado's June 28 primary. Richard Patton, a 31-year-old from Pueblo, has been charged with tampering with a voting machine — a class 5 felony under state law — and cybercrime, which is a misdemeanor.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS News

CBS News

567K+
Followers
71K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy