Economy is top issue for voters in high-stakes Georgia races: "I think most people vote with their pocket"
Polling shows the economy is the top issue for registered voters in Georgia, where 66% say the condition of the country is on the wrong track. Only 19% believe it is headed in the right direction, according to a recent University of Georgia poll. "You know, when it's all said...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
WXIA 11 Alive
Economy top of mind for Georgia voters, but notable racial and ideological splits | 11Alive poll
ATLANTA — It will come as no surprise in this election season, but Georgians are focused on pocketbook issues as they head to the polls. In a new 11Alive poll, respondents consider inflation and the general state of the economy their No. 1 issue by far - with more than half of respondents (54%) citing one of those two as their top concern as they prepare to vote.
Democrats have slight lead in Pennsylvania Senate, governor's races
Several polls show Democrats have a slight lead in Pennsylvania's Senate and gubernatorial races. Oprah gave a boost to Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, endorsing him over his Republican opponent and her former friend, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Plus, President Biden and former President Obama will campaign for Democrats in Philadelphia in a final push before Election Day. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBS News' Weijia Jiang to discuss.
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?
With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball fever
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
"This is a deeply emotional issue:" Florida Gov. DeSantis' handling of COVID-19 helped shape his reelection campaign
COVID-19 still looms large in Florida's gubernatorial race and helped shape Gov. Ron DeSantis' image on the national political stage. Political analysts say DeSantis' handling of the pandemic may have benefitted him in his reelection campaign. In March of 2020, as the pandemic was unfolding, DeSantis joined governors across the...
Florida banning transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine...
Ch. 9 on the campaign trail with Senate candidate Ted Budd
CHARLOTTE — For candidates on the ballot this fall -- regardless of the race they’re running in or their party affiliation -- one of the most effective ways to gain votes is getting out and talking with people in the community. Channel 9 went on the campaign trail...
11/4: CBS News Weekender
Weijia Jiang reports on the timing for former President Trump's possible 2024 White House announcement, Oprah's endorsement of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, and Twitter's mass layoffs.
Eye Opener: Powerful storms rip through parts of Texas and Oklahoma
A powerful storm systerm ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging homes and injuring people. Also, CBS News has learned that Trump has told aides and donors in recent days that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
WJCL
“I know I am the right person for this job:" Marcus Thompson ready for GA District 164 rematch
Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. It’s a rematch race that almost didn’t happen, but Marcus Thompson, the Democratic candidate running to represent Georgia House District 164, says he couldn’t sit on the sidelines. Anchor/Reporter Olivia Wile caught up with Thompson, who ran against...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is widening in the state’s gubernatorial race one week from the midterms, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Tuesday found 52 percent of very likely voters supported...
Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine
The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of tampering with a ballot marking machine during Colorado's June 28 primary. Richard Patton, a 31-year-old from Pueblo, has been charged with tampering with a voting machine — a class 5 felony under state law — and cybercrime, which is a misdemeanor.
Colorado set to vote on decriminalization of psychedelic mushrooms
Though still illegal almost everywhere, some are arguing that psilocybin, commonly known as "magic mushrooms" may provide health benefits, which has put the psychedelic drugs on the ballot in Colorado. CBS News correspondent Barry Petersen has more.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on "The Takeout" — 11/4/2022
California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the possibility of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy becoming speaker of the House, the fight against homelessness and the recent surge in antisemitism.
Comments / 2