Daily Mail

Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation

E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
KTVB

'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John Flashes Back to a Painful Memory (Exclusive)

John, Mary and their friends are back on the hunt in the latest episode of The Winchesters. In Tuesday's hour, titled "Masters of War," the Monster Club find themselves at the center of a case when the details of a veteran's death don't add up. As John (Drake Rodger), Mary (Meg Donnelly), Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) start to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier's death, they find themselves with more than they bargained for. Of course, it's the Supernatural universe!
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Daily Mail

Hilary Swank, 48, reveals the due date for her 'miracle' twins

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Reality Tea

Joseph Baena Channeled His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger For Dancing With The Stars Performance

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. And I’m here for it! The show, which now airs on Disney+, has put together an eclectic cast. During Disney+ Night on DWTS, fitness model Joseph Baena looked to a famous family member for inspiration. Page Six reported that Joseph embodied his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his Hercules-themed dance.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Going Viral

Last week, Paulina Gretzky made headlines for the outfit she wore to a LIV Golf party in Miami. Now, just a few days later, she's doing so again. The wife of golf star Dustin Johnson took to social media with an outfit that immediately went viral. Check it out. Just...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
TODAY.com

See the TODAY anchors in their Vegas-themed costumes!

The TODAY anchors reveal their costumes for the 2022 Halloween extravaganza on the plaza, including Sheinelle as a Vegas showgirl, Willie as Elvis, Craig as Muhammad Ali, Carson as David Copperfield and Savannah and Hoda as Cirque du Soleil performers!Oct. 31, 2022.

