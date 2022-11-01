Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza Allegedly Feels ‘Pressured’ by Rodney to Give Him Her Rose
Is the end approaching for Eliza and Rodney? Here's what to know about the spoilers and rumors regarding the 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple.
Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation
E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
Why Did Sarah Hamrick Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Star Speaks Out on Exit
On the October 31 episode of "Bachelor in Paradise," host Jesse Palmer confirmed Sarah Hamrick had dropped out of the show.
Tino Franco on Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: ‘We’ll Kind of See’
Will Tino Franco join 'Bachelor in Paradise' in the future? Here's what he said about potentially joining the cast during his interview with Nick Viall.
KTVB
'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John Flashes Back to a Painful Memory (Exclusive)
John, Mary and their friends are back on the hunt in the latest episode of The Winchesters. In Tuesday's hour, titled "Masters of War," the Monster Club find themselves at the center of a case when the details of a veteran's death don't add up. As John (Drake Rodger), Mary (Meg Donnelly), Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid) start to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding the soldier's death, they find themselves with more than they bargained for. Of course, it's the Supernatural universe!
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals the due date for her 'miracle' twins
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals His One Regret and Where He Stands With Jill Today (Exclusive)
Jacob is opening up about his Bachelor in Paradise romance. In an interview with ET, the reality star revealed that he has one regret about his time on the beach -- and gave an update on where he and his ex, Jill, stand today. Jacob and Jill had an unforgettable...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Warns Fans to ‘Tread Carefully’ With Scandalous Cast Member Rumor
Reality Steve says fans should expect a major scandal to break regarding a 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 contestant. Here's what's going on.
Joseph Baena Channeled His Father Arnold Schwarzenegger For Dancing With The Stars Performance
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is firing on all cylinders. And I’m here for it! The show, which now airs on Disney+, has put together an eclectic cast. During Disney+ Night on DWTS, fitness model Joseph Baena looked to a famous family member for inspiration. Page Six reported that Joseph embodied his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his Hercules-themed dance.
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant
James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
Trump Fan Throws Beer At Comedian Ariel Elias, Sherri Shepherd Shows Her Response To Hecklers
Trump Supporter Throws Beer At Comedian Ariel Elias Sherri Shepherd Shares Her ResponseGyrlversion / Ariel Elias Twitter edit. After a trump supporter heckled @ariel_comedy during a stand-up show, other comedians shared their experience including @sherrishowtv.
‘The Masked Singer’s Beetle Revealed As Iconic Talk Show Host: Exclusive Interview
And the Beetle is… Jerry Springer! After singing Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” the talk show host was unmasked. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jerry about his Masked Singer experience and what was the most “difficult” part of the show. “I don’t get...
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Going Viral
Last week, Paulina Gretzky made headlines for the outfit she wore to a LIV Golf party in Miami. Now, just a few days later, she's doing so again. The wife of golf star Dustin Johnson took to social media with an outfit that immediately went viral. Check it out. Just...
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. “I will always be the OG […]
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
TODAY.com
See the TODAY anchors in their Vegas-themed costumes!
The TODAY anchors reveal their costumes for the 2022 Halloween extravaganza on the plaza, including Sheinelle as a Vegas showgirl, Willie as Elvis, Craig as Muhammad Ali, Carson as David Copperfield and Savannah and Hoda as Cirque du Soleil performers!Oct. 31, 2022.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Tia Mowry's Split From Cory Hardrict
The actor and former talk show host shared how she has had her sister's back during the separation.
KTVB
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. At her annual party on Monday night -- which returned this year after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook. She writhed and...
Comments / 0