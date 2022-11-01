ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Gizmodo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Is Heading to A Quiet Place

It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett: 'Black Panther' sequel would make Chadwick Boseman proud

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11 with one glaring absence. Chadwick Boseman played King T’Challa, who transforms into the Black Panther, in the first movie from 2018. He died of colon cancer two years later at the age of 43. Angela Bassett played T’Challa's mother, Ramonda (affectionally called...
ETOnline.com

John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'

Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
ETOnline.com

Ice-T Reacts to Being Longest-Running Male Actor in TV History (Exclusive)

Ice-T is being celebrated as the longest-running male actor in a TV series for his role on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Having joined the series in 2000, with over 400 episodes under his belt, the Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola actor has reached this impressive milestone achievement. ET's Rachel...
AOL Corp

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is One of the Longest Marvel Movies Yet

It's been a long time in the Marvel world since the nation of Wakanda made an appearance, but it may seem like an even longer time in the theater for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Clocking in at two hours and 41 minutes, the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel will become the second-longest Marvel film to date, right behind Avengers: Endgame at three hours and two minutes. Wakanda Forever will also be one of the longest films of the year, surpassing Elvis and Blonde, which both exceeded two-and-a-half hours. More like Black Panther: Watching Forever. Not that we're complaining.
thesource.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Takes Over McDonald’s Happy Meals

A Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters on November 11, is available to fans today. Everybody has the opportunity to discover and celebrate their inner hero thanks to the new Happy Meal, which brings the world of Wakanda to life at dining establishments.
ETOnline.com

Alicia Keys Debuts Her First Holiday Collection With Athleta: Get Into The Spirit With These Cozy Gifts

When it comes to the 15-time Grammy winner, Alicia Keys' Christmas spirit, it's safe to say: This girl is on fire. She is revving up to get everyone feeling festive this holiday season with the debut her brand-new Christmas album, Santa Baby on November 4. But she's also helping shoppers get in a festive mood by launching her first-ever holiday collection with Athleta.
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon's Son Golden Dresses Up as Him for Halloween: See the Epic Transformation

This Halloween costume got Nick Cannon's major stamp of approval. The actor's 5-year-old son, Golden, practically won Halloween 2022 when he dressed up as his famous dad. The costume featured a black turban, Wild 'n Out T-shirt, gold chain necklaces, sunglasses, tattoos and a microphone. "The best 'Nick Cannon' costume...
Complex

Nick Cannon Reveals He Will Have 11th Baby With Model Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon’s family is growing day by day. The mother of his eleventh child, model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to share that the pair are expecting their second child together. They celebrated the moment by sharing maternity photos on Instagram, where they’re both naked in a bathtub.
ETOnline.com

The Best Advent Calendars Sell Out by December — Shop 35 Under $50 for Everyone On Your List

Christmas is swiftly approaching and every year, the best Advent calendars sell out as the countdown to the holidays seems to start earlier and earlier. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children. We've gathered the best Advent calendars of 2022 for everyone on your list, and even better — they are all under $50.
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp to Make Appearance During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special

Johnny Depp is in fact teaming up with Rihanna. ET can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. A source confirms to ET that Depp will make a featured guest appearance in the show set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. The source adds that Depp will be the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past. Depp has already filmed his part.

