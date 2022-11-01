It's been a long time in the Marvel world since the nation of Wakanda made an appearance, but it may seem like an even longer time in the theater for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Clocking in at two hours and 41 minutes, the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel will become the second-longest Marvel film to date, right behind Avengers: Endgame at three hours and two minutes. Wakanda Forever will also be one of the longest films of the year, surpassing Elvis and Blonde, which both exceeded two-and-a-half hours. More like Black Panther: Watching Forever. Not that we're complaining.

2 DAYS AGO