Agriculture Online
Brazil moves closer to China corn exports with Chinese approvals
BEIJING/SAO PAULO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of Brazilian corn to China. The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N. chief pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other food since a U.N.-brokered deal in July restarted shipments stalled by Russia's war, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact. "I appeal to all...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Russian 'blackmail' over grain export deal failed - Ukrainian presidential aide
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is resuming participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine because it realised the initiative would still work without Kremlin involvement, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday. Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a written statement to Reuters that Moscow's...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he thanked Erdogan for helping preserve grain deal
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he thanked Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday for his "active participation" in helping preserve a deal to export grain from Black Sea ports. In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskiy said he had also discussed further steps to return prisoners, saying...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Russia urges United Nations to help ease its food and fertiliser exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moscow on Thursday urged the United Nations, which sponsored a deal to free Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, to help fulfil the parts of the deal intended to ease Russia's food and fertiliser exports. Russia on Wednesday resumed participating...
Agriculture Online
Lavrov calls on United Nations to ease Russian food exports
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow had called on the United Nations to help fulfill part of the Black Sea grain deal that would ease Russia's own food exports. Lavrov was speaking at a news conference in Jordan, one day after Russia...
Agriculture Online
Russian delegation resumes work at grain deal centre - JCC
ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Russian delegation resumed work at the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) that runs the Black Sea grain deal operations in Istanbul and joined vessel inspections on Thursday, the U.N. Secretariat at the centre said. It said the queue for inspections has been significantly reduced, with...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine grain export deal back on track as Russia resumes role
(Adds fresh Putin, analyst comments) Russia rejoins Black Sea grain corridor pact in U-turn. Had pulled out after alleged Ukraine attack on its fleet. Announced guarantees go no further than original deal. *. Deal struck amid war vital to easing world food crisis. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Pavel Polityuk. ANKARA/KYIV,...
Agriculture Online
China customs updates list of approved Brazilian corn exporters
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a source with knowledge of the process said meant exports of Brazilian corn to China could begin. China importing corn from Brazil would be a blow to the United States, the...
Agriculture Online
IMF says it's monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation. An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through...
Agriculture Online
Kremlin: Russia has not decided whether to extend Black Sea Grain deal
MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it had not committed to staying in the Black Sea grain deal, which has freed Ukraine's grain shipments from a Russian blockade of its Black Sea ports, beyond its current expiry date of Nov. 19. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending its involvement over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world. The agreement, reached in July, created...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Kyiv says it made no new commitments to Russia beyond terms of grain deal
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday it had made no commitments to Russia that go beyond the terms of the Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July to persuade Moscow to resume its participation in the deal. Russia suspended participation in the U.N.-brokered deal on Saturday after...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 5-Putin: We could quit grain deal again, but would not block grain for Turkey
(Updates with new Putin comments) Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from an international agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal. If Russia did so, however, Putin said it...
Agriculture Online
Argentina soybean sales speed up, 71% of 2021/22 crop sold so far
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Farmers in Argentina, one of the country's largest oilseed exporters, sold 71% of this cycle's 44-million-tonne soybean harvest as of last week, the country's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. Argentina sold 323,100 tonnes of soybeans between Oct. 20 and 26, it said, nearly doubling...
Agriculture Online
Erdogan says discussed with Zelenskiy sending grains to African countries
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he discussed with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy sending grain to African countries, after Russia's Vladimir Putin proposed sending grain to countries like Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan first. In an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV after Russia said it would...
Agriculture Online
Global palm oil output seen up by 2.9 mln tonnes in 2022/23-analyst Mielke
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global palm oil output is seen increasing by 2.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said in a conference on Friday. Vegetable oil prices have been volatile this year and the volatility could happen again in 2024 if...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid by Russian shelling
(Adds detail on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant outage) Russia rejoins pact, says received guarantees from Ukraine. Erdogan, Zelenskiy discuss sending grains to African countries. Russia gives some residents of Kherson region days to leave. By Pavel Polityuk. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia attacks were reported across large areas of Ukraine...
Agriculture Online
Don't panic, we've ordered more turkeys this year - Sainsbury's
LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, said it has ordered more turkeys for Christmas this year than last year, giving it a buffer in case avian flu hinders supply. Britain announced new measures in October to tackle the country's largest-ever outbreak of...
