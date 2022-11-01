ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

laurenscountysports.com

Season ends with sour 2nd half

The Laurens Raiders came home to K.C. Hanna Stadium with a week’s rest and the No. 1 seed in Region 2-4A. Football season ran out of gas in the 1st round of the playoffs as Indian Land (7-4) ousted Laurens (4-7) by a score of 41-20 Friday night. Quarterback...
LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Ayers did it for love ... tough love

The Laurens County Touchdown Club used to meet on Fridays. For the past few years, it’s been on Thursdays, which are more convenient for coaches and players, whose schedules are crowded on Fridays for obvious reasons. This week’s meeting might have been better on Friday. Had the young, impressionable...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Devils picked 1st in boys basketball

In the good news and bad news departments, the good is that Clinton High has been picked 1st by Region 4-3A boys basketball coaches and three players have been picked as all-region. The bad news is that one of those all-region selections, Austin Copeland, is not going to play this...
CLINTON, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

2A/3A Round 1 Preview

The regular season of High School Football season has flown right by and now it’s time for the playoffs. Let’s look at the matchups from round one in the 2A/3A region’s. Woodruff @ Broome Broome had a chance to win their region if they could’ve gotten a win against Chapman last week but as mentioned earlier they lost 32-6. But they still have had a strong season and have home playoff game in the first round of the playoffs as a two seed.
WOODRUFF, SC
laurenscountysports.com

It's the sweet season

For the high schools, it’s playoff time. They’ve all played 10 football games in the past 11 weeks, and they’re all playing at least once more. Clinton is a top seed and a prohibitive favorite. Laurens is a top seed and drew a tough opponent. Laurens Academy is playing a top seed that won the state championship the past two years.
CLINTON, SC
WLTX.com

Clemson does not want to be a Paper Tiger

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney didn't need to be reminded that upsets happen and the team with the more decorated roster does not always come out on top against a team with a smaller number of the marquee athletes. During the Tigers' open date, Swinney...
CLEMSON, SC
guthrienewsleader.net

Tigers lose on Senior Night; Cashion up next

Senior Night wasn’t kind to the Crescent Tigers, who lost their first game of the season 42-32 against Minco on Friday night. The War on Highway 74 wraps up the regular season in Cashion this Friday night, where not only is it Senior Night for the hosts but the outcome of this rivalry game will have major playoff implications for both teams.
CASHION, OK
High School Football PRO

Spartanburg, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SPARTANBURG, SC
High School Football PRO

Laurens, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAURENS, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Blue Hose to seek elusive PFL success vs. Dayton

Presbyterian College leads a long trail of Pioneer Football League losses into Saturday afternoon’s 1 p.m. Military Appreciation game against visiting Dayton. Over two seasons – one with Kevin Kelley and now with Steve Englehart – the Blue Hose have lost 14 consecutive in the football-only, non-scholarship, geographically-challenged assemblage.
DAYTON, OH
FOX Carolina

Longtime Upstate coach, nonprofit founder passes away

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - John Worley, a longtime high school athletics coach and the founder of a nonprofit horse ranch, passed away on Monday at 65 years old. Worley, who was a coach for nearly four decades, retired from Liberty High School where he taught physical education and coached baseball, softball and football.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
ROCK HILL, SC
Newberry Observer

Halloween in Whitmire

Wood carver Blane Lancaster and Pinocchio Miller Lancaster. Scarecrow Dana Epps, little witch Natalie Epps and pirate Braylin Epps. Jaylisa McBee posing with her daughter Ja’leigh McBee. Captain America Chandler Baker and Ghostbuster Bradley Gilliam.
WHITMIRE, SC
Flying Magazine

Triple Tree: How To Get There

The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Clinton kicker plays for young girl battling cancer

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Family and sports go hand-in-hand. A team picks each other up when one is down. One athlete from Clinton is making a difference for a family member in need. Three-year-old Madi Nelson is a character. “She’s just got that infectious personality where anybody she’s around...
CLINTON, SC

