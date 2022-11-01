Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
RNC files emergency motion to keep polls open in Maricopa County
(The Center Square) – The Republican National Committee filed an emergency motion Tuesday to keep polls open in Maricopa County in Arizona. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday evening the motion is because of issues with voting machines in the county. "The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Several groups sue over Georgia law banning teaching of 'divisive concepts'
(The Center Square) — Several groups said they plan to file a federal lawsuit against Georgia over a law that bans schools from teaching a series of "divisive concepts." The Southern Poverty Law Center, National Education Association and Georgia Association of Educators sent a letter to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to inform him of their plans.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Packed ballot awaits voters across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Elections are critical to our democracy. The midterm election is set for Tuesday nationwide and there are plenty of things on the ballot that need voters' attention. LOUISIANA - POLLS CLOSE 8 P.M. Mostly notably in Shreveport is the mayor's race. Democrat incumbent Adrian Perkins is fending...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both were able to take it easy as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux City's...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois voters to determine to will serve in Congress
(The Center Square) – Illinois voters decide Tuesday who they will send to Washington, D.C. to represent them in the U.S. Congress. Illinois has several tight races for seats to the U.S. House of Representatives. Illinois' 6th Congressional District features incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, and Orland...
KPVI Newschannel 6
It's all over but the counting: Here are the races Wisconsin is watching
The voters have done their part. Now it's on to the rest of the night. It could be a long one. By law, local clerks in Wisconsin cannot begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, could not begin counting absentee ballots until today. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into Wednesday.
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 groups back push to change how schools are rated
BATON ROUGE, La. - Three groups have endorsed a plan by state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley to revamp Louisiana's school accountability system, including how high schools are rated. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is set to vote on the proposal Thursday amid heavy opposition from local...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Staffing crisis strains child services in Pa., officials say Lycoming County in good shape
As reports of child abuse rise throughout Pennsylvania and across the country, low staff and high turnover rates make providing social services to these children an ever-increasing challenge, according to state and local experts. “I’ve never seen staffing as bad as it is right now,” said Brian Bornman, Executive Director...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What you need to know about Election Day in Nebraska, Lancaster County
While Republicans have a firm hold on state government, attention Tuesday night will be on two congressional races in eastern Nebraska, where Democrats have mounted competitive races against GOP incumbents. Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will get to watch a rematch of a race that was on a special...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen begins to build lead in race for governor as vote count continues
An hour after polls closed in Nebraska, Jim Pillen took his first lead in a bid to become the state's next Republican governor. Pillen, the heavy favorite in the governor's race, led Democrat Carol Blood by a 51%-46% margin in results posted at 9:25 p.m. Polls in Nebraska closed at...
KPVI Newschannel 6
It's Election Day! Polls open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday
Indiana and Illinois citizens have the opportunity Tuesday to choose who will represent their interests in government at the federal, state and local level for the next two years, four years, or in some cases, six years. Polling places across Northwest Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
17 reputed gang members arrested following multijurisdictional investigation
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr were joined by leaders of state public safety agencies, members of the General Assembly, and local law enforcement officials to announce the indictment of 17 alleged members of the 183 Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit.
KPVI Newschannel 6
GEMA/HS names former CIA senior officer chief of intelligence
ATLANTA — The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency welcomed former Central Intelligence Agency senior officer Linda Criblez as the Homeland Security Division’s Chief of Intelligence. In her new role, Criblez will spearhead GEMA/HS’s intelligence unit to expand the collection and sharing of analysis with the goal...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Department of Corrections Announces New Prison Division Administrator
Director Daniel Shannon announces the appointment of Scott Abbott as the new Prison Division Administrator. Director Shannon commented I’m pleased to promote a Wyoming native to this important position. I have learned to respect and appreciate his thoughts, experiences and input.”. Administrator Abbott joined the Department in 1989 as...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Conservation dept. urges safety for non-hunters
With the most popular portion of firearms deer season opening Nov. 12, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminds non-hunters to practice safety measures when afield during hunting seasons. “Safety while hunting is ultimately the responsibility of the hunter,” said MDC hunter education coordinator Justin McGuire. “Hunters must clearly identify their...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Up and at 'em! PSI gets the OK to begin garbage collection an hour earlier
TWIN FALLS — If you have made a habit of racing to the curb with your trash and recycling bins to beat the morning garbage collection, you may have to get up an hour earlier. City council on Monday approved an amendment to the contract with PSI, allowing trash...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PHOTOS: 11th Annual Denim and Diamonds Charity Ball
Lake Martin residents demonstrated last night that diamonds and blue jeans go well together and is a perfect outfit when helping support a good cause. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
21-year-old woman dies after she is hit by minivan on northwest Nebraska highway
A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in northwest Nebraska when she was hit by a minivan as she walked along a highway. Arrow Merrita Long, a South Dakota resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
Comments / 0