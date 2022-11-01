Read full article on original website
This week in crypto: Instagram adds support for Polygon-powered NFTs
Meta announced this week that it would soon allow Instagram users to mint and sell Polygon-powered nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced this week that Instagram users would soon be able to mint and sell NFTs on the social media platform. The social media giant added that...
Crypto winter ‘only going to get worse,’ says Tezos co-founder
The crypto winter has been in play for the past 12 months, and Tezos’s co-founder believes it could get worse in the coming months. Kathleen Breitman, the co-founder of the Tezos blockchain, believes that the crypto winter is only going to get worse. The cryptocurrency market has been in...
Crypto is the ‘only stable thing’ amid financial turmoil, says Binance CEO
Changpeng Zhao discussed various cryptocurrency issues, including regulation and the ongoing bear market. The cryptocurrency space has been in a bear market for the last 12 months, with prices of most coins down by more than 70% from their all-time highs. However, despite the ongoing bear market, Binance CEO, Changpeng...
Decentraland the fastest growing crypto – eToro
Decentraland has added more holders than any token since last year, increasing 469% according to eToro. Top 3 movers comprise MANA (metaverse), SHIBA (meme) and ENJ (gaming) Bitcoin is the most popular crypto, pushing last year’s leader Cardano down to second. Shiba the biggest riser, jumping from 16th most...
One in three Brits now own crypto
We published a piece recently outlining how British interest in cryptocurrency has fallen 82% this year. We also mentioned, however, that there was a positive spin coming out of all the data:. “(The data shows) ownership of crypto and general awareness remains on the rise is testament to the fact...
Cardano price prediction: How safe is ADA?
Cardano price has staged a strong comeback in the past few weeks as demand for the coin rose. ADA was trading at $0.4088, which was about 24% above the lowest level this year. This price is about 86% below the highest level in October 2021. NFTs to the rescue?. Cardano...
MATIC rallies by 10% after Meta enables Polygon-powered NFT minting on Instagram
MATIC is one of the best performers amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap after Meta announced an important update. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon network, is the second-best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap, only behind Litecoin. The coin has added more than...
The Graph token price prediction after a 12% jump
The Graph token (GRT/USD) rose by a dozen percentage points on Thursday. The token was among the few gainers on the day after a market drop following the Fed’s rate hike. CoinMarketCap showed a surge in trading volumes, coinciding with the price surge. The gains elicit the question, how sustainable is GRT?
Litecoin price has gone bonkers: How high can LTC go?
Litecoin price went parabolic on Wednesday as investors waited for the upcoming Fed decision. LTC jumped to a high of $62.56, which was the highest level since September 13. It has jumped by more than 29% from its lowest level this year. Fed interest rate hike ahead. LTC price made...
Entity is now available for blockchain users and startup founders on Elrond
Blockchain users and startup founders on the Elrond blockchain can now enjoy Entity and its suite of products. Entity, a growth engine for Web3 builders and investors on the Elrond Network, announced on Thursday, November 3rd, that it is now available for use by blockchain users and startup founders. According...
Is Ethereum now bearish after the Fed rate decision?
Ethereum (ETH/USD) lost an intraday 1.70% on Thursday after a Fed interest rate decision the previous day. The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points. The hike was largely expected, and potentially, the news was priced in the market. However, additional comments raised scepticism that saw most cryptocurrencies fall. As...
Will Theta Network’s THETA rally higher ahead of its version 4.0.0 hardfork tomorrow?
THETA is up by more than 2% in the last 24 hours and could rally higher ahead of its hardfork tomorrow. THETA, the native coin of the Theta Network, is outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market at the moment. The coin has added more than 2% in the last 24 hours, making it one of the best performers amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
Nexo-backed MetaQuants launches a new cutting-edge NFT pricing algorithm
MetaQuants has launched a real-time appraisal algorithm for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Nexo-backed NFT technology provider MetaQuants has announced the launch of its new cutting-edge NFT pricing algorithm. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, the alpha version of the product is optimised for NFT-backed lending, penalising overpricing and market...
Ankr adds staking support for Coinbase Wallet on its platform
Coinbase Wallet users can now earn yields via liquid staking on the Ankr Staking platform. Ankr, one of the world’s leading Web3 infrastructure providers, has now added Coinbase Wallet support for liquid staking. According to the press release shared with Coinjournal, Ankr said all Coinbase Wallet users can now...
What is Dogecoin’s technical outlook as Musk teases Twitter payment again?
After a 100% surge in a week, Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is slowing down. As of press time, the cryptocurrency was trading down 9% in the last 24 hours. A broader look at the crypto sector shows a mixed market with negligible gains. Therefore, DOGE is sliding alongside other cryptocurrencies ahead of a crucial Fed meeting. However, Dogecoin fundamentals could continue to build, going by the recent developments.
Ethos launches a recovery token program for Voyager creditors and VGX holders
Ethos has launched its recovery token program for users affected by the collapse of the Voyager lending platform. Ethos has announced the launch of its recovery token program designed for the users affected by the Voyager collapse. According to the company, both VGX holders and creditors will be eligible to...
Best DeFi coins to buy in November
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has come under intense pressure in 2022 as the volume of transactions drop. The industry’s total value locked (TVL) has crashed from over $250 billion to about $71 billion. Similarly, most DeFi tokens have plunged hard in the past few months. Still, there are some opportunities in the industry. Here are the best DeFi coins to buy in November.
Will Dogecoin (DOGE) Go Back Up? Investors Are Getting Interested in Metacade (MCADE) Presale
Alongside Bitcoin, Dogecoin is likely one of the cryptocurrencies even your parents and grandparents have heard of. It was everywhere in 2021, but after a dramatic tumble in 2022’s bear market, many crypto investors have been left wondering, “will Dogecoin go back up?”. While the answer is ultimately uncertain, a new project called Metacade has been attracting some attention from the Dogecoin community.
Deribit exchange losses $28 million in a hack, pauses withdrawals
Bitcoin options exchange Deribit lost $28 million in an attack that took place a few hours ago. Deribit, the leading Bitcoin options exchange in the world, announced a few hours ago that it had suffered an exploit. The exchange revealed that its hot wallet was hacked, and the attacker(s) stole...
Crypto market continues its recovery despite hacks: DappRadar’s October report
The cryptocurrency market cap rose to $1 trillion in October despite the $1 billion in losses recorded via hacks during the month. DappRadar, the global app store for decentralised applications, revealed in its October report that the cryptocurrency market has continued its recovery, reaching a market cap of $1 trillion.
