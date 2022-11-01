Read full article on original website
Suicide Bomb Blast in Somali Capital Kills Several People
Mogadishu, Somalia — A suicide bomber targeted a military training facility Saturday evening in the southern part of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing or wounding several people. Security officials, who spoke by phone with VOA on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to media,...
US Military Hits al-Shabab Extremists in Somalia
Mogadishu, Somalia — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as being...
Fires on Kilimanjaro 'Largely Contained,' Tanzania PM Says
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told lawmakers Friday fires burning on Mount Kilimanjaro the past two weeks have been largely contained after hundreds of military personnel were deployed this week to fight the blazes. Speaking to Tanzania's parliament, Majaliwa said the fire destroyed some 33 square kilometers of the Kilimanjaro...
Scores of al-Shabab Militants Killed in Somalia, Army Forces Say
Washington/Mogadishu — The Somali National Army and local clan militias say they have killed at least 100 militants as retribution for last Saturday’s terrorist bombings that killed more than 100 people in Mogadishu. Briefing the media Friday in Mogadishu, Defense Ministry spokesperson Abdullahi Ali Anod said the clashes...
Rights Group Says Australian Emergency Services Failed During Flood
Human Rights Watch says Australian and New South Wales officials failed "to take effective steps" to help its most at-risk population "from foreseeable harm" during a flood in February in the New South Wales town of Lismore. The human rights group said in a statement Thursday that officials failed to...
Miners Rescued from Collapsed South Korean Zinc Mine
Two South Korean miners who had been trapped in a collapsed zinc mine for nine days walked out of the mine late Friday, following a complicated rescue operation in the northeastern county of Bonghwa. The mine collapsed after a landslide Oct. 26. The two men are reported to have survived...
After Fleeing Taliban, Afghan Journalists Find Visa, Money Woes
Washington — Afghan journalists who fled across the border to Pakistan to escape Taliban rule say they still face an uncertain future. Living in Pakistan often on temporary or family visas, many are unable to find work and are concerned about their legal status when their permits expire. "We...
COP27 Puts Climate Compensation on Agenda for First Time
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Delegates at the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering. "This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the...
WHO: Rise in Ebola Outbreaks in Africa Linked to Climate Change
Geneva — World health officials are linking a significant rise in African Ebola outbreaks in this century to climate change. Uganda’s September 20 Ebola outbreak is just the latest in a growing number of eruptions of this deadly hemorrhagic disease in Africa. Since 2000, the World Health Organization has reported 32 outbreaks of Ebola, 19 in the last decade compared to 13 in the preceding one.
Myanmar's Irrawaddy Vows to Keep Reporting Despite Junta Ban
Bangkok — Journalists atThe Irrawaddy have vowed to keep reporting despite Myanmar’s junta last week announcing a ban on the media outlet. The military council said via state media on October 29 that The Irrawaddy is to be banned and its license revoked for damaging “state security, rule of law and public tranquility” through its coverage.
Refugees in Malawi Seize WFP Vehicle in Protest Over Food Rations
Blantyre, Malawi — Refugees in Malawi's Dzaleka camp who were removed from a food rations list have protested and seized a World Food Program vehicle. The WFP removed about 600 refugee families comprising nearly 2,500 people from the list for receiving food rations in February, saying they were self-sustaining and citing inadequate funding. But some families, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, say they are now struggling with food insecurity.
In Ukraine’s Kharkiv Region, Young Volunteers Fight on Front Lines
Nineteen-year-old-year-old Mykyta wants to be a doctor, but not right now. Instead, he, like other young men and women in Ukraine, has volunteered to join the fight against invading Russian troops. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Paviel Syhodolskiy.
Aid Groups Ready to Deliver Aid to Tigray After Cease-fire
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Aid groups say they are ready to deliver much-needed food and medicine to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region after the warring sides agreed to a cease-fire Wednesday. The deal between the Tigray rebels and Ethiopia's government commits federal officials to ensuring "unhindered humanitarian access" to Tigray,...
Cameroon Reports Influx of Nigerians Fleeing Boko Haram Attacks
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon says more than 1,000 Nigerians have crossed the country’s border in the past three weeks - fleeing attacks by Boko Haram militants in northeast Borno state. Cameroon's overcrowded camps are struggling to feed the displaced Nigerians as the country is also dealing with an outbreak of cholera.
Pope Prays for 'Suffering Peoples'on Final Day in Gulf
Manama, Bahrain — Pope Francis said Sunday he was praying for "suffering peoples of the Middle East," at the end of a Bahrain visit promoting dialogue with Islam but marked by accusations of rights abuses in the Gulf state. In a final address before boarding a flight to Rome,...
Three People Confirmed Dead after Plane Plunges into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Officials say three people are confirmed dead as rescuers continue to search for survivors after a plane carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday due to bad weather as it approached the northwestern city of Bukoba. "There was an accident...
Haiti Police Try to Break Blockade of Crucial Fuel Terminal
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's National Police was fighting to remove a powerful gang that had surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months, though it was not immediately clear Friday if the economically devastating blockade was fully lifted. In a voicemail shared with The Associated Press...
UN Hopeful Rights Abuses Will Cease With Tigray-Ethiopian Truce
Geneva — The U.N. Human Rights Committee welcomes the truce between the Ethiopian government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front, saying it should improve the human rights situation in that embattled region. The committee concluded a three-week examination Friday of six countries, including Ethiopia. The committee, which monitors the...
Rights Group Calls Ethiopian, Tigrayan Truce a ‘Crucial Opportunity’
Human Rights Watch said Friday that a truce reached by Ethiopia and Tigrayan authorities earlier in the week “provides a crucial opportunity for immediate and rigorous international monitoring to avert further atrocities and a humanitarian catastrophe.”. The cessation of hostilities agreement was reached Wednesday after 10 days of talks...
Over 120 Leaders to Attend Climate Talks; Egypt Says Positive on Protest
BERLIN — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks, and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters Friday that his country...
