Blantyre, Malawi — Refugees in Malawi's Dzaleka camp who were removed from a food rations list have protested and seized a World Food Program vehicle. The WFP removed about 600 refugee families comprising nearly 2,500 people from the list for receiving food rations in February, saying they were self-sustaining and citing inadequate funding. But some families, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, say they are now struggling with food insecurity.

2 DAYS AGO