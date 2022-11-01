ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Has Been Olivia Wilde’s ‘Rock’ After Nanny Drama (Exclusive)

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Merrick Morton /© Warner Bros. / Everett Collection

Harry Styles, 28, has been helping Olivia Wilde, 38, get through the drama caused by recent allegations made about her by her former nanny. The singer and the actress have been spending “somewhat normal days together” and he’s been her “rock” as she gets through the struggles of the situation, according to one source. “As rough as this has been Olivia’s in a good head space and is taking all of this in stride and a big part of what’s getting her through is Harry, he’s been a total rock for her,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“She’s so grateful to have him with her in L.A. right now,” the source continued. “Being able to spend somewhat normal days together and have a bit of a routine has been wonderful and it’s really helped Olivia shut out the noise from all the drama.”

Olivia and Harry on the set of the film ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ (Merrick Morton /© Warner Bros. / Everett Collection)

The “normal days” come just a couple of weeks after Olivia and her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, who is also the father of her two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, made headlines after their former nanny made claims about the end of their relationship, in an interview with Daily Mail. One of the claims suggested that Olivia allegedly left Jason and their kids in the house as she went to bring some of her “homemade salad dressing” to Harry as they worked together on her movie, Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia and Jason, who split in 2020, both denied the claims in a joint statement and Olivia later seemingly mocked the homemade dressing claim by sharing a screenshot of a salad dressing recipe from Nora Ephron‘s book, Heartburn, to her Instagram story.

Olivia’s seemed to try and move on from the nanny’s story and has continued to date Harry, whom she was first spotted holding hands with in Jan. 2021. She was even recently spotted dancing on the sidelines at one of the shows on his Love On tour in Los Angeles, CA, and according to our insider, she plans to spend more time with him at future shows. Those include ones outside of the U.S.

Olivia and her ex-fiance Jason, (Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock)

“Harry will head to Mexico in a few weeks for more shows and Olivia’s going to join him as much as she can,” the insider shared. “But it’s not something they’re stressing about because even when they’re apart, they’re still totally connected. And there’s a great trust between them. Olivia never gets jealous when Harry’s off doing shows without her, she’s always very cool, which Harry loves about her. And he’s the same way. They have a very mature relationship.”

