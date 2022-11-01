ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
ELKHART, IN
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast

(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
PLYMOUTH, IN
nwi.life

La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route

Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness

ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Trade magazine honors Red Garter Gift Shoppe in Community Hospital; Community Healthcare System gift shops to participate in Small Business Saturday

Red Garter Gift Shoppe is among the 2022 recipients of Gifts and Decorative Accessories Top 25 Gifted Retailers. The shop, located steps inside Entrance A at Community Hospital, sells everything from fresh floral arrangements to candy, whimsical garden décor, comforting lotions and much more. “This recognition acknowledges the hard...
HOBART, IN
nwi.life

Remembrance/Salute set for Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial

In observance of Veterans Day/Armistice Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the Munster VFW Post 2697 will host a ceremony at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park. Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Post 2697 will lead a brief gathering at the park, 9710 Calumet Ave. The ceremony will include a three-volley salute, with taps concluding the ceremony at 11 a.m. The War to End All Wars ended in armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
MUNSTER, IN
warricknews.com

Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday

Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
INDIANA STATE

