abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery $100,000 Power Play ticket sold in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket was sold in Elkhart, according to Hoosier Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Pak-A-Sak #43, located at 29844 County Road 10, Suite 43, in Elkhart. The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, November 2 are 2-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
58-mile trail connecting Southwest Michigan to Chicago could be done by 2026
What started as a passing comment from former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley back in the 90s, is close to finally becoming a reality.
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From old furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Indiana is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
abc57.com
City of South Bend offering utility assistance sign-up events in November
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is hosting a number of sign-up events in November to help qualified South Bend residents apply for utility assistance programs. During the events, staff members from various utility organizations will walk residents through how to sign up for the Utility Assistance Program and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
hometownnewsnow.com
Leaf Pick-Up Cancelled by Forecast
(Michigan City, IN) - There will be no leaf pick up in Michigan City on Saturday. According to the mayor’s office, high winds in the forecast through the day is the reason for the cancellation. In other news, there will be no change in garbage pick-up in Michigan City...
‘Peace And Love’ Michigan Lakefront Home Is One Of A Kind
A one-of-a-kind beachfront home is on the market for the first time ever. This particular home known as the Peace & Love House sits on beautiful Lake Michigan and even has a pool. If you associate peace and love with tye-die and lava lamps, think again. This home may feature...
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
nwi.life
La Porte Santa Parade returns this year with new time, route
Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year, according to City Events & Civic Director Brett Binversie. Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Nov. 26....
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
nwi.life
Lubeznik Center for the Arts Receives Two Unity Foundation of La Porte County Grants
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) has received two Unity Foundation of La Porte County's Power for Good Grants. One is to help support LCA’s art exhibitions, and the other is to bolster LCA’s inclusivity, diversity, equity and access (IDEA) initiatives. LCA’s mission is to integrate art, education...
nwi.life
CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana brings a fresh look to Crown Point Community Library
The interior of the Crown Point Community Library is in the process of receiving a new, polished look with the help of CertaPro Painters of Northwest Indiana. The team has been working on giving a fresh coat of paint to around 50,000 square feet inside the community space and is now just weeks away from putting the final touches on the project.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
nwi.life
Trade magazine honors Red Garter Gift Shoppe in Community Hospital; Community Healthcare System gift shops to participate in Small Business Saturday
Red Garter Gift Shoppe is among the 2022 recipients of Gifts and Decorative Accessories Top 25 Gifted Retailers. The shop, located steps inside Entrance A at Community Hospital, sells everything from fresh floral arrangements to candy, whimsical garden décor, comforting lotions and much more. “This recognition acknowledges the hard...
nwi.life
Remembrance/Salute set for Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial
In observance of Veterans Day/Armistice Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the Munster VFW Post 2697 will host a ceremony at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park. Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Post 2697 will lead a brief gathering at the park, 9710 Calumet Ave. The ceremony will include a three-volley salute, with taps concluding the ceremony at 11 a.m. The War to End All Wars ended in armistice on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
warricknews.com
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
