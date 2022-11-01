It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. Zach and Brian take a look ahead to the Cowboys' road game against Kansas. It was a rough week last week as the Pokes lost to K-State, 48-0. They talk about injuries, what can be done to avoid another loss, as well as what the offense could look like with Gunnar Gundy at the helm if Spencer Sanders isn't able to go.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO