FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
pokesreport.com
Brock Martin, A Cowboy's Cowboy, on How to Move on to Kansas
STILLWATER – It’s hard to imagine. You’ve worked all week. Check that, you’ve worked all year to prepare and try to repeat your appearance in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game. It has been a constant thought through weight lifting workouts, stadium steps, practice, meetings, and many moments with teammates and even some of solitude. Now, that gol took a huge dent with a 48-0 loss to the team you are most closely competing with for the opportunity.
pokesreport.com
Big 12 Conference Unveils 2023 Softball Schedule
STILLWATER – The Big 12 has announced the league's 2023 softball schedule and the Oklahoma State softball team has its official conference slate. The 2022 Big 12 champion Cowgirls open conference play with a three-game series against Baylor at Cowgirl Stadium from March 24-26. Oklahoma State's first Big 12...
KU Sports
Hopeful Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Jayhawks 'need a great crowd' Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
It’s been a few weeks since football fans in Lawrence made it their mission to Pack the Booth and fill up David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the surprising Jayhawks’ home games. And even though Kansas has lost three games in a row since its last campaign to...
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Lands at No. 18 in First CFP Rankings
STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team was ranked No. 18 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings, released Tuesday evening. This marks the 18th consecutive CFP rankings OSU has been a part of dating to Nov. 5, 2019. It also marks seven out of the past eight seasons that the Cowboys have been a part of the rankings.
Kansas basketball finally gives up on its 'Victim Jayhawks' routine
Kansas basketball gave up on its “Victim Jayhawks” routine Wednesday when it announced a slew of self-imposed sanctions designed to appease the NCAA before the governing body hands down its own expected punishment for years of rule violations. Perhaps the NCAA now goes lightly. Both head coach Bill...
pokesreport.com
Pokes Report Podcast No. 39: Kansas Preview
It’s time for another episode of the Pokes Report Podcast!. Zach and Brian take a look ahead to the Cowboys' road game against Kansas. It was a rough week last week as the Pokes lost to K-State, 48-0. They talk about injuries, what can be done to avoid another loss, as well as what the offense could look like with Gunnar Gundy at the helm if Spencer Sanders isn't able to go.
pokesreport.com
Spencer Sanders Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2022
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022 Tuesday, making him one of 40 FBS quarterbacks to receive the honor. The designation makes him eligible to be selected as one of 16 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback...
pokesreport.com
Tom Hutton Announces End of Career Following Injury at Kansas State
STILLWATER – It’s the end of an era in Stillwater as Tom Hutton announced the end of his playing career at Oklahoma State following a knee injury at Kansas State. The play in which Hutton was injured came with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter against the Wildcats. It was a 49-yard punt by Hutton, which was returned 39-yards by Phillip Brooks. Hutton went to make a tackle but was hit and knocked out of bounds on the K-State sidelines.
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 76-49 basketball exhibition victory over Washburn
Some thoughts on Jerome Tang’s first exhibition game with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.
Former KU basketball player passes away
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
pokesreport.com
Jacie Hoyt Era of Oklahoma State Hoops Begins with a 91-41 Exhibition Win
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State wasted no time putting on the pressure man defense and a full out offensive assault from inside, mid range, and beyond the three-point line as the Cowgirls used balance on offense and defense to set up more offense in a 91-41 exhibition win over Northeastern Oklahoma State from Tahlequah. Hoyt saw her players charge out to a 24-12 lead after the first quarter, but in the second frame the Cowgirls stifled the Riverhawks and allowed just one-point.
WIBW
Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Panasonic breaks ground on massive battery plant predicted to transform KC region
DeSoto and Kansas state leaders attended the groundbreaking of the Panasonic battery plant that is predicted to transform Kansas City region.
KMBC.com
What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
Polling in Kansas race for attorney general: Mann up by slim 1.1% over Kobach
New poll says Lawrence Democrat Chris Mann held a 1.1% edge over Lecompton Republican Kris Kobach in the race for Kansas attorney general. The post Polling in Kansas race for attorney general: Mann up by slim 1.1% over Kobach appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
