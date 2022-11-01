ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

No. 3 Gophers Take Care of Irish, 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 3 Minnesota men's hockey team fired 54 shots on goal and turned in a dominant effort during a 4-1 victory against No. 12 Notre Dame at 3M Arena at Mariucci Friday night. The line of Jimmy Snuggerud, Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies came through with a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Take Care of Business, Sweep Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the Michigan Wolverines in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22. Taylor Landfair led Minnesota with 20 kills while Carter Booth tallied 11 kills with four blocks. CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 17 digs. As a team, Minnesota (14-7, 9-4...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Four Gophers Named Team Captains

University of Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson has announced the 2022-23 team captains: Jamison Battle, Ta'Lon Cooper, Dawson Garcia and Taurus Samuels. The honor marks the first of their collegiate careers for Battle and Garcia and the second for Cooper and Samuels as they were named captains at Morehead State and Dartmouth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota and Notre Dame Face Off in B1G Series Nov. 4-5

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota men's hockey team returns to home ice for its next four games starting Nov. 4-5 when it hosts No. 12 Notre Dame for a Big Ten Conference series at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The No. 3 ranked Gophers meet the Fighting Irish at 7 p.m. both nights live on Bally Sports North Extra and streaming on B1G+ with audio coverage on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM / AM 1130.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Heise's Game-Winner lifts No. 1 Gophers over No. 5 Bulldogs in OT

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1 Gopher women's hockey team took down the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime at the Ridder Arena on Friday evening. Minnesota (8-0-1) got on the board early with back-to-back goals from Ella Huber and Lizi Norton in the second and seventh minutes of play. Minnesota Duluth (7-4-0) cut the Gophers' lead in half five minutes into the second when Gabbie Krause scooped up a rebound and found the back of the net.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Welcome Bulldogs to Ridder Arena

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1 Golden Gopher women's hockey team returns home to take on No. 5 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday at Ridder Arena. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 pm and Saturday's is slated for 2:00 pm. Besting the Buckeyes. Last weekend, the Gophers travelled...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Game 9: Minnesota at Nebraska

Last Meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 in Minneapolis (10/16/21) Television: ESPN2 // Anish Shroff (PXP), Brock Osweiler (Analyst), Taylor McGregor (Reporter) Radio: KFAN | SiriusXM: 383 | SXM App: 973 // Mike Grimm (PXP), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter), Tanner Hoops (Host), Dan Rowbotham (Engineer) FIVE THINGS TO KNOW. 1.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

