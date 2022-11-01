MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 1 Gopher women's hockey team took down the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in overtime at the Ridder Arena on Friday evening. Minnesota (8-0-1) got on the board early with back-to-back goals from Ella Huber and Lizi Norton in the second and seventh minutes of play. Minnesota Duluth (7-4-0) cut the Gophers' lead in half five minutes into the second when Gabbie Krause scooped up a rebound and found the back of the net.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO