Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 83.33%....
Kaman (KAMN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Kaman (KAMN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.66 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -51.52%. A quarter ago,...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
MFA Financial (MFA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
MFA Financial (MFA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.62 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1,140%....
McKesson (MCK) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
McKesson (MCK) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.14%. A quarter ago,...
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
MetLife third-quarter profit more than halves on lower investment returns
Nov 2 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments.
United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates
United Therapeutics UTHR reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.91 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 per share. Earnings rose 44% year over year. Revenues for the reported quarter were $516.0 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $492.9 million. Revenues rose 16% year over...
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Surpasses Q3 FFO Estimates
Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Utility Stocks' Q3 Earnings to Watch on Nov 4: D, PNM & More
So far, we have witnessed Q3 results of more than 50% of the S&P 500 members from the Zacks Utilities sector. Another cohort of major utility stocks, including Dominion Energy D, PNM Resources PNM, Duke Energy DUK and PPL Corp. PPL, is set to announce earnings on Nov 4. Factors...
IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
IGM Biosciences, Inc. (IGMS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.45. This compares to loss of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Recap: Installed Building Products Q3 Earnings
Installed Building Prods IBP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Installed Building Prods beat estimated earnings by 9.13%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.3. Revenue was up $209.35 million from...
Rayonier's (RYN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Rayonier Inc. RYN reported third-quarter 2022 pro forma net income per share of 15 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. Rayonier’s Southern Timber and Pacific Northwest Timber segments displayed solid results. However, weakness in the New Zealand Timber and Real Estate segments was noticed. Quarterly revenues...
Earnings Outlook For Franchise Group
Franchise Group FRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Franchise Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71. Franchise Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Cummins (CMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Deteriorate Y/Y
Cummins Inc. CMI reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.21 per share, which declined from $3.69 in the prior-year quarter. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88. Weaker-than-expected EBITDA in the Engine, Distribution, Components and New Power segments resulted in the underperformance. Cummins’ revenues totaled $7,333 million, up 22.8% from $5,968 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The top line also beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,958.2 million.
