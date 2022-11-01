Read full article on original website
NPR
A French funeral director wants to introduce a sustainable, bike-powered hearse
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A French funeral director brings a passion for the environment to her profession. Why, she asks, should your hearse burn gas on the way to the grave? So she developed a bicycle-powered hearse, a cargo bike carrying a coffin. Isabelle Plumereau told Reuters it's nicer anyway. Everyone walks at the same pace behind the hearse and hear each other, hear the sounds of nature. The dead leave behind one tiny benefit for the living. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Woman buys the house her mother cleaned for decades
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In a touch of fate, a New Mexico woman bought the house that her mother used to clean for 43 years. As a young girl, Nichol Naranjo would accompany her mom as she cleaned the house, she told The New York Times. She fell in love with the house, dreamt about living in it. And now Naranjo has filled it with her own decorations, along with many of the home's original ones that inspired her to live there in the first place.
NPR
How can museums honor both the extraordinary and the everyday?
It's the TED Radio Hour from NPR. I'm Manoush Zomorodi. And on the show today, ideas about leaving a mark - how we tell our history, what we save, whose stories get told and whose don't. ARIANA CURTIS: So this is one of the lookout points in the museum. So...
