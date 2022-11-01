Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Lois Curtis, who won a landmark civil rights case for people with disabilities, died
An important civil rights figure has died in Atlanta. Lois Curtis was the plaintiff in a case that gave older people and people with disabilities the right to live outside of institutions in their own homes. NPR correspondent Joseph Shapiro has this remembrance. JOSEPH SHAPIRO, BYLINE: Lois Curtis is not...
NPR
Billy Porter makes peace with himself: 'I set myself free, honey. No more secrets'
This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University in New Jersey, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Billy Porter, won an Emmy in 2019 for his starring role in the FX series "Pose." It was a drama series set in the gay and trans underground ballroom scene of the late '80s and early '90s, the culture that inspired Madonna's hit 1990 record "Vogue." Porter's character, known as Pray Tell, was the ball emcee and provided the commentary for ball competitions involving dancing, lip-synching and costumes. The balls are celebratory, but as the series progressed and time elapsed, the AIDS epidemic kept getting worse, and a growing number of people in the community were dying. Billy Porter says he was adjacent to the ballroom scene, and his new memoir, "Unprotected" - now out in paperback - shows some of the parallels between his life and that of Pray Tell. The book also describes the obstacles he faced, growing up poor in Pittsburgh with a mother who had a degenerative neurological disorder, a stepfather who sexually abused him and schoolmates who brutally bullied him. He found many creative ways to circumvent these obstacles and managed to get admitted to a performing arts high school, study theater at Carnegie Mellon University and get parts in Broadway shows. In 2013, he won a Tony and a Grammy for his starring role in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots."
NPR
Gay country music icon Patrick Haggerty died Monday at age 78
Country music artist and activist Patrick Haggerty died Monday at age 78. Country music star and activist Patrick Haggerty died this week at the age of 78. Haggerty broke ground as the first openly gay country music artist with the group Lavender Country. He first began to understand he was gay while growing up on a dairy farm in Washington State in the 1950s. Back in 2014, Haggerty came to StoryCorps with his daughter Robin. He told her about the day he performed at a school assembly, and his father showed up unexpectedly.
NPR
Robert Friedman owns Thomas Edison's piano. What do the bite marks mean?
We can find history in some unexpected places like bite marks on a piano. And those teeth marks belong to Thomas Alva Edison. The inventor of the phonograph, motion pictures and the lightbulb was hard of hearing and found his own way to experience music. Robert Friedman is a collector and seller of antique Steinway pianos, and he joins us now. Mr. Friedman, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
New Yorker cartoonist George Booth dies at 96
George Booth, known for decades of wacky cartoons in the "New Yorker," died this week at the age of 96. George Booth put a lot of dogs and cats in his cartoons. They weren't traditionally cute but unquestionably companions - threadbare prong-eared bull terriers and cats who look electric-charged while a woman strides into the living room with thick, dark rings around her eyes, and the dog and cats bounce off the walls to hear her announce, eyeliner is back. George Booth's bull terrier became a kind of mascot for The New Yorker, for whom he drew cartoons. A dog listed slightly on his haunches next to a sign that said, beware - skittish dog. How New York. I don't try to analyze humor, he told The New York Times in 1993. You go nowhere doing that. The thing is funny, or it's not funny. George Booth died this week at the age of 96.
