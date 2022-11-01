Read full article on original website
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
Former Tennessee Quarterback Calls Georgia's Homefield Advantage "Overrated"
Tennessee and Georgia will meet this Saturday in a battle of undefeated SEC heavyweights. On the surface, it seems like the Vols, ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and tied for 2nd in the AP poll, have a tough task ahead of them playing at Sanford Stadium.
SEC football predictions: Georgia won't slow Tennessee Vols' fast track to No. 1 | Adams
SEC football coaches are no longer above ripping fellow coaches. From a columnist’s standpoint, that’s unfortunate. Coaches need to stay in their lane and leave the critiques to us. Don’t get me wrong. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s preseason rant against Nick Saban was spectacular. And Ole Miss...
atozsports.com
Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans
Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
247Sports
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
247Sports
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 10 games, predicts a handful of major upsets
Dan Mullen, the ESPN college football analyst and former SEC head coach at Mississippi State and Florida, has released his picks for a bevy of big games from the Week 10 slate. Among the games Mullen picked are. –Georgia, Notre Dame–Clemson and Alabama–LSU, and that doesn’t even include a some...
Around Our Nation: No. 1 Tennessee At No. 3 Georgia
Kipp Adams and Wes Rucker join Grace Remington to preview the matchup between No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia on CBS.
atozsports.com
Arkansas media member throws shade at Tennessee Vols fans and now he’s hearing about it
Folks should know by now that going after Tennessee Vols fans doesn’t usually end well. John Nabors, however, apparently didn’t get the memo. Nabors, a host on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, suggested that Sanford Stadium in Athens, the site of a highly anticipated matchup between Tennessee and Georgia this weekend, is the loudest stadium in the nation.
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
Quarterback dominoes beginning to topple in 2024 recruiting class
The quarterback dominoes are beginning to fall in the 2024 class as another blue-chip passer came off the board late Wednesday afternoon in Carlsbad (Calif.) High Top247 passer Julian Sayin. The nation’s No. 3 quarterback per the Top247 and checking in at No. 2 in the 247Sports Composite Player Rankings,...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin commits to Alabama over LSU
Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin wasted no time making a college decision, committing to Alabama on Wednesday over LSU and Georgia. The No. 2 signal caller in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is commitment No. 4 for Nick Saban and company, vaulting UA’s class to No. 5 in the nation.
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
Late Kick: Notre Dame does not have the firepower to hang with Clemson
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 10 matchup between Clemson and Notre Dame.
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
Sen. Ben Sasse: SEC isn’t ‘trash’ -- just Georgia, Alabama and LSU
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
247Sports
