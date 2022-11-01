ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden touts student loan forgiveness plan during New Mexico stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden traveled to the Western U.S. on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing ahead of the midterm elections. At his first stop, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Biden touted the benefits of his student debt relief plan. He is also scheduled to headline a rally for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — who is trying to fend off Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
House GOP prepares to sharpen focus on Hunter Biden business dealings

House Republicans are wasting little time jumping headfirst into probes involving the business dealings of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden and the Biden family if they win a majority in next week’s midterm elections. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee, the panel set to lead the probes if...
What will Republicans do if they win control of Congress?

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) – Midterm elections are just days away and recent polling shows Republicans have a good chance of taking control of Congress. But what happens if they do?. Both parties have been focused on campaigning in the final stretch until Election Day. Many political experts are predicting a...
WASHINGTON STATE
Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday is set to tour a southern California communications company that is expected to benefit from his legislative push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing — and he’s taking a vulnerable Democratic congressman with him. Biden will be joined by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Misinformation and the midterms: What to expect

Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America’s politics.
GEORGIA STATE
Are the Fed’s actions working to stabilize the economy?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The latest jobs report shows a strong market, with another 261,000 added in October. While the White House characterized the report as welcome news for struggling Americans, it also guarantees that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates as it tries to squash inflation.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alleged Pelosi attacker was in US illegally: DHS

(The Hill) — The man who allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is in the country illegally and could be deported, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged...
SAN YSIDRO, CA
