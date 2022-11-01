There's nothing on TV quite like Interview with the Vampire. It's campy and bloody and totally off the wall. It's the kind of show where a character can come dangerously close to eating a baby on screen, but it's also the kind of show that delights in the sight gag of two vampires sleeping in adjacent I Love Lucy-style coffins. AMC has high hopes for the show's continued success; the network renewed the series for a second season before Season 1 even premiered, and while he first season was only seven episodes long, there are enough novels in author Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series to keep the story going for a long time.

1 DAY AGO