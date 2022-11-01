Read full article on original website
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
7 new Netflix releases in November: From Christmas movies to documentaries
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
The Verge
HBO Max appears to confirm January 15th premiere for The Last of Us TV adaptation
--- HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us could premiere on Sunday, January 15th, according to text that’s appeared from HBO Max. Multiple users across Twitter are reporting seeing the date alongside a teaser trailer released for the show, and we’ve verified that the text is still appearing both in the HBO Max app and on its website.
Paramount Plus guide: How to get it and what’s really worth watching
From The Flatshare to The Good Fight, Paramount Plus is offering a brilliant range of TV shows to compete with Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video and the rest.While it only launched in the UK on 22 June, the streaming service originated in the US in 2014, under the name CBS All Access.Initially, it provided subscribers with live-streaming of CBS programming and on-demand access to its shows. Two years later, it began its expansion into offering spin-off CBS series, including Big Brother, The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery. It officially relaunched under the name Paramount Plus in 2021 to...
Collider
Vince Vaughn's 'Christmas With the Campbells' Sets Holiday Release Date
Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas With the Campbells...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written
Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Trailer Sees Christian Bale Investigate a Chilly Murder Mystery
Netflix has released its first look at the upcoming Christian Bale-starrer The Pale Blue Eye. Based on Louis Bayard’s book of the same name, the 1830-set movie sees Bale portray Augustus Landor, a former police detective who’s been called upon to unravel the murder of a cadet at West Point. Things take a darker turn when, after the body is moved to the morgue, it’s uncovered that his heart has been removed. More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' TrailerPeacock's 'Girls5eva' Renewed for Season 3 -- at NetflixNetflix Shares Jump on Bullish Analyst...
thedigitalfix.com
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Christmas Full Trailer Released
Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the full trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas. A sequel to the 1983 holiday staple A Christmas Story, the film brings back Peter Billingsley in the role of Ralphie for a new generation of holiday shenanigans. Little is known in the way of plot details as yet, and the teaser trailer leaned heavily on the idea of Ralphie as a character returning treating the iconography of the first movie as reverently as you might expect geek filmmakers to treat the world of Superman or Captain America. The trailer, then, gives fans their first sense of what the movie might actually be about.
Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas. Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
TVGuide.com
Interview with the Vampire Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
There's nothing on TV quite like Interview with the Vampire. It's campy and bloody and totally off the wall. It's the kind of show where a character can come dangerously close to eating a baby on screen, but it's also the kind of show that delights in the sight gag of two vampires sleeping in adjacent I Love Lucy-style coffins. AMC has high hopes for the show's continued success; the network renewed the series for a second season before Season 1 even premiered, and while he first season was only seven episodes long, there are enough novels in author Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series to keep the story going for a long time.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
NME
What time is ‘Enola Holmes 2’ released on Netflix?
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Sherlock’s teenage sister in Enola Holmes 2, which is set to be released on Friday (November 4). Based on the young adult book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes became a pandemic hit for Netflix when it was released in 2020. The sequel, which sees Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter also reprise their roles, looks to recapture the same magic with a new mystery.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Alief Arthouse Thriller ‘Matadero’ Drops Trailer, Poster (EXCLUSIVE)
On the heels of its world premiere at Locarno’s Cineasti del Presente and coinciding with upcoming festival bows at Seville and Mar del Plata, auteur-focused distribution house Alief has shared in exclusivity with Variety the trailer and key art for Santiago Fillol’s first solo feature, “Matadero.” An ode to class struggle and unflinching ego, the film simultaneously enters international competition in Spain and Argentina this week alongside French director Alice Diop’s buzzy “Saint Omer” and “Tres Hermanos,” filmmaker Francisco J. Paparella’s absorbing follow-up to debut feature “Zanjas.” Begin Again films handles Spanish distribution on “Matadero” with Alief handling international sales rights. ‘It’s a real joy...
Vertical Entertainment Acquires Shailene Woodley Thriller ‘Misanthrope’ Marking ‘Wild Tales’ Helmer Damián Szifron’s First English-Language Feature
EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to Misanthrope, a psychological thriller marking the first English-feature from BAFTA-winning Argentinian director Damián Szifron (Wild Tales). The indie distributor has slated the film starring Emmy nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Emmy winner Ben Mendelsohn (The Outsider) and Emmy nominee Jovan Adepo (Babylon) for release exclusively in theaters nationwide in the first half of 2023. The film written by Szifron and Jonathan Wakeham picks up in Baltimore on New Year’s Eve, as a talented but troubled police officer (Woodley) is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Mendelsohn) to help profile and track...
TVGuide.com
Manifest Season 4 Part 2: Release Date, Spoilers, and Everything You Need to Know
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the end of Manifest Season 4, Part 1. Read at your own risk!]. Manifest is, unfortunately, coming to an end. With Season 4 Part 1 now streaming on Netflix, there are only 10 episodes left to wrap up the epic tale of Flight 828 and its passengers that were touched by divine consciousness. We know so much more about what Team Lifeboat is up against as we head into the final episodes – now we just need to know when we can watch.
