Grapevine, TX

dallasexpress.com

A Look at Some Local Weekend Events

In the mood for some Texas BBQ, a rodeo, or perhaps a celebration of Asian pop culture? Well, The Dallas Express has got it covered, as there are several events taking place this weekend across the Metroplex. For starters, the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Cake4One opens in Flower Mound

A new dessert shop celebrated its grand opening in Flower Mound on Thursday. Cake4One sells individually-sized handmade, gourmet cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more flavors, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The individual portions ensure customers they can get the flavor they want and not have to share.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine

Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
GRAPEVINE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Race for Local County Judge Continues

The race for county judge continues in Tarrant County in an election that will have a huge impact on the region’s political future. Tarrant County currently stands as the last large county in Texas under Republican leadership. Republican Tim O’Hare is challenged by Democrat Deborah Peoples for the county’s...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff

A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale. “I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so...
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Not Aligned with Dallas Residents on Homelessness

Washington Post criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman sat down with John Creuzot in an interview to discuss the status of crime in Dallas and how the district attorney approaches his job as the chief prosecutor when it comes to issues like homelessness and vagrancy. Jackman opened, “This year murder is...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Tornado Watch in effect through Friday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large section of North Texas and east Oklahoma, including Denton County. The Tornado Watch was issued about 1 p.m. and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. The map goes from Killeen, north of Austin, up to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas. It includes all of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the surrounding areas.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson.  "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
DALLAS, TX
ahstigerlife.com

Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike

“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
ARLINGTON, TX

