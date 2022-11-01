Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Is It Time for Metal Detectors in Hospitals?Nick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Eastern Texas is Under a Weather Watch Warning on FridayTom HandyTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
dallasexpress.com
A Look at Some Local Weekend Events
In the mood for some Texas BBQ, a rodeo, or perhaps a celebration of Asian pop culture? Well, The Dallas Express has got it covered, as there are several events taking place this weekend across the Metroplex. For starters, the Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host...
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
Texas Is Home To 4 Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
Magnolia Realty celebrates grand opening in Grapevine
Co-owner Theresa Mason (center) cut the ribbon to celebrate Magnolia Realty’s grand opening. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Magnolia Realty celebrated its grand opening and held a ribbon cutting with the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3. “We are so excited to finally get to this point,” said Theresa Mason,...
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?
Wednesday was a big day for the popular Texas grocery chain H-E-B with three new stores opening across the state- in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano. Eager H-E-B fans lined the entrance to be among the first to enter the new stores.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
fox4news.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $16M to Grand Prairie ISD
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - This week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott surprised Grand Prairie ISD with a donation of $16 million. The school district announced the donation on Thursday. "I believe the work we’re doing in Grand Prairie ISD is aligned with Ms. Scott’s philosophy of giving," said GPISD Superintendent Linda Ellis....
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Coffee Truck to Offer Specialty Drinks in Plano Walmart
From specialty drinks to lattes to just a good cup of coffee, The Herbster from Herb’s House will offer something for everyone.
Cake4One opens in Flower Mound
A new dessert shop celebrated its grand opening in Flower Mound on Thursday. Cake4One sells individually-sized handmade, gourmet cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more flavors, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The individual portions ensure customers they can get the flavor they want and not have to share.
Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine
Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
dallasexpress.com
Race for Local County Judge Continues
The race for county judge continues in Tarrant County in an election that will have a huge impact on the region’s political future. Tarrant County currently stands as the last large county in Texas under Republican leadership. Republican Tim O’Hare is challenged by Democrat Deborah Peoples for the county’s...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff
A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale. “I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so...
Popular Steakhouse Opens First Texas Location
"They say everything is bigger in Texas and we cannot wait to make STK's signature vibe dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas."
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Not Aligned with Dallas Residents on Homelessness
Washington Post criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman sat down with John Creuzot in an interview to discuss the status of crime in Dallas and how the district attorney approaches his job as the chief prosecutor when it comes to issues like homelessness and vagrancy. Jackman opened, “This year murder is...
Tornado Watch in effect through Friday evening
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large section of North Texas and east Oklahoma, including Denton County. The Tornado Watch was issued about 1 p.m. and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. The map goes from Killeen, north of Austin, up to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas. It includes all of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and the surrounding areas.
Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson. "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
ahstigerlife.com
Teachers of Arlington- Mrs. Pike
“I came from Cordova, which was turning into a city school at the time. Many of us applied for Arlington, which led to 25 of us starting at Arlington. There are a few of us still here. When I came here, I started the dance program, and I’ve been here since the very first year, about 2003-2004. It has been a privilege to see Arlington grow and how it has developed over time, and how the science department has flourished. We have the best teachers here, and I’ve loved everything about being an Arlington Tiger!”
Comments / 0