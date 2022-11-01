ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Gavin Lux, Victor González & More With Less Than 3 Years Of Service Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into offseason mode sooner than they expected after being upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The club has now turned its focus to the 2023 season and will see 10 players officially reach free agency at the conclusion of the World Series. L.A. must also decide whether to exercise or decline the club options of four players.
LAFC Using Dodger Stadium Parking Lot Fans Attending MLS Cup

Exposition Park will be the site of two major sporting events on Saturday as the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) takes on the Philadelphia Union for the MLS Cup at Banc of California Stadium at 1 p.m. PT. Later that night, the USC Trojans play against the California Golden Bears...
Dodgers History: Five Most Tense Games from the Dodgers Past

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have had much to celebrate over the last century. One of the most popular and successful MLB franchises of all time, the Dodgers have had their fair share of nerve-racking moments. From the tense final moments of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965 to the most recent 2020 World Series triumph over the Tampa Bay Rays, it’s been edge-of-your-seat entertainment almost the whole way.
2022 Gold Glove Award Winners Include 14 First-Time Recipients

The 2022 Gold Glove Award recipients were announced on Tuesday night prior to Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Tyler Anderson and Mookie Betts, with the right fielder winning a sixth career Gold Glove Award. Betts bested...
Dodgers Prospect Andy Pages Participating In 2022 Fall Stars Game & Home Run Derby

The Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League system took huge strides during the 2022 season, and the year has continued for Andy Pages, among other prospects in the organization. Pages is part of the Glendale Desert Dogs roster and is set to participate in the inaugural Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby on Saturday. Pages additionally is playing in the annual Fall Stars Game.
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Wins 2nd Cy Young Award

On Nov. 3, 1965, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax won a second Cy Young Award, two years after earning the first of his storied career. Only one pitcher in MLB won the Cy Young during that time, unlike today where one from each league is recognized with the honor. But despite there only being one winner, Koufax was the unanimous selection of the 1965 Cy Young Award, receiving 20 of the 20 votes.
MLB Rumors: Angels Unlikely To Consider Shohei Ohtani Trade During Offseason

Shohei Ohtani has accomplished nearly everything on the field as one of MLB’s best hitters and pitchers, but one thing he has yet to do is play postseason baseball. Despite having Mike Trout and Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels have struggled to build a contending roster, and the 2021 American League MVP has expressed his desire to play on a winning club.
ESPN’s Mike Breen Presented With Vin Scully Award From Fordham

Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen was presented with the Vin Scully Award for Excellence in Sports Broadcasting from Fordham University radio station WFUV on Tuesday night. Breen is in his 30th season calling New York Knicks games for MSG and also has been ESPN’s lead NBA broadcaster since 2006.
Justin Turner Hopes To Finish Career With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several important decisions to make this offseason, including whether or not to bring Justin Turner back. The team holds a $16 million team option on the two-time All-Star for the 2023 season with a $2 million buyout if they choose to decline it. Turner has...
No-Hitters In Postseason & World Series History

The Houston Astros evened up the 2022 World Series in historic fashion on Wednesday night, as Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly pitched a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. It’s the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history and...
