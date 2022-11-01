The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes outside the City of Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation. Through the program, IDPH will be distributing one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois families. Households can find out if they are in an eligible zip code and request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project Act website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO