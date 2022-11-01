Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
Bailey demands apology from Pritzker over COVID school closures
(The Center Square) – In the final days of the campaign for Illinois governor, the major party candidates are taking jabs at each other for closing schools during the pandemic. Friday, state Sen. Darren Bailey rallied with school officials from southern Illinois demanding more local control. Bailey criticized Gov....
collinsvilledailynews.com
Incumbents and those looking to get elected to Illinois' statehouse sound off on vaccine mandates for kids
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be included on the schedule of youth vaccines next year, candidates for office are chiming in on who should make the decision. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had mandated the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Chamber seeks reform as Illinois sees wave of immigrants entering state
(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to see an influx of migrants entering the state. While experts believe they make a positive impact on the economy, Illinois Chamber of Commerce President Todd Maisch said it's vital to differentiate between those who enter legally versus illegally. Legally documented immigrants are...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Free COVID tests offered; firefighter charged with arson; 'Puffy' to invest in cannabis
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes outside the City of Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation. Through the program, IDPH will be distributing one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois families. Households can find out if they are in an eligible zip code and request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project Act website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.
collinsvilledailynews.com
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. “We know this is a crisis in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at...
collinsvilledailynews.com
On health care, Shapiro talks more funding, Mastriano looks to deregulation
(The Center Square) – State spending on health care remains high, and it’s not clear that the governor’s race will change that. The approach to health care, though, will be different. Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro has emphasized his support for abortion and push for better health care access and coverage. In contrast, Republican nominee Doug Mastriano opposes abortion and focused his efforts on anti-lockdown policies during COVID-19 while supporting deregulation in the General Assembly.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Cyber security roundtable; students treated after pepper spray discharge; Illinois Powerball winners
The Illinois National Guard adjutant general is taking part in a national roundtable discussion with other states National Guard leaders to discuss the group's cyber support in domestic operations. The event Friday morning begins at 10. Part of the Guard's efforts includes addressing election infrastructure issues. More than 4,400 guard personnel work in operations or serve in cyber and IT support.
collinsvilledailynews.com
IDOT Annnounces I-55/64 Exit 1 To Southbound Illinois Route 3 Toward Cahokia Heights To Be Closed Nov. 4-7 Weather Permitting
EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Westbound I-55/64 Exit 1 to Southbound IL Rt 3 towards Cahokia Heights in St. Clair County will be closed. This ramp closure will begin on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 8:00 PM and will be reopened to traffic on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 AM, weather permitting. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs. A detour route is as follows: from I-55 across the Mississippi River to 7th Street in Soulard to I-55 ramp.
Comments / 0