Raleigh, NC

247Sports

The Josh Downs Takeover

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --- When North Carolina fell behind 21-17 in the third quarter, UNC wide receiver Josh Downs walked over and reassured head coach Mack Brown: "We're good, Coach, we got it. Don't worry about it." On the next series, Drake Maye hit Downs three times for gains of 15,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Storm Duck Back to Making Plays for UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --- This is the real Storm Duck. The North Carolina cornerback has been physically healthy all season, but he now appears to have cleared the mental hurdles to finally trust his body and his instincts. It is resulting in some game-changing plays for the junior as UNC heads into the final stretch of the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Mark Mitchell's insane defensive potential

The size difference was apparent across the board between the Duke basketball squad and visiting exhibition opponent Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. However, one matchup that stood out in this regard was Blue Devil freshman small forward Mark Mitchell versus any of the Broncos he faced when ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville State basketball coach addresses scrimmage loss

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State head coach Luke D’Alessio was pretty happy with his teams exhibition performance versus Duke on Wednesday. What did he have to say about the Cameron Indoor experience? What were his players doing at Tuesday’s practice that were a bit unusual? Does he feel the 82-45 loss will help his team down the road?
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
Vibe

J. Cole Officially Announces Dreamville Festival 2023

J. Cole and Dreamville have announced the return of the Dreamville Festival. Set for April 1st and 2nd of 2023, the celebration of music and culture hits Raleigh, NC at Dorothea Dix Park. “Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” expressed Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy.More from VIBE.comJ. Cole Named NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete For DREAMER EditionBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award NominationsJID Portrays Family Street Fight In "Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich"...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

The race to move the Wake's sheriff's department forward

The two contenders for Wake County Sheriff, Democrat Willie Rowe and Republican Donnie Harrison, have centered their campaigns on public safety and overcoming a rocky few years for the department. Why it matters: The winner will replace embattled Sheriff Gerald Baker and assume several difficult challenges, including: restoring morale in...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
raleighmag.com

Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.

“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

