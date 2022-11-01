Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
The Josh Downs Takeover
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --- When North Carolina fell behind 21-17 in the third quarter, UNC wide receiver Josh Downs walked over and reassured head coach Mack Brown: "We're good, Coach, we got it. Don't worry about it." On the next series, Drake Maye hit Downs three times for gains of 15,...
Storm Duck Back to Making Plays for UNC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --- This is the real Storm Duck. The North Carolina cornerback has been physically healthy all season, but he now appears to have cleared the mental hurdles to finally trust his body and his instincts. It is resulting in some game-changing plays for the junior as UNC heads into the final stretch of the regular season.
Photos: Tar Heels Prevail in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- North Carolina ground out yet another ACC road win on Saturday, battling to a 31-28 win at Virginia . Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins was has all the action and visuals from Scott Stadium ...
UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis haunted — and energized — by national title loss
Hubert Davis repeatedly watched a replay of UNC’s 1991 Final Four loss to Kansas until the Tar Heels won the 2017 title. Entering Year 2 as head coach, he doesn’t anticipate another 20-plus years of torment following the 2022 title game.
carolinacoastonline.com
West grad Lewis makes N.C. State Dance Team as a freshman, performs at home football games
RALEIGH — West Carteret can draw some big crowds to its Friday night football games, but Caroline Lewis is performing in front of a much bigger fanbase this fall. The 2022 graduate and former Patriots cheerleader is a member of the N.C. State Dance Team. “The first home game,...
Mark Mitchell's insane defensive potential
The size difference was apparent across the board between the Duke basketball squad and visiting exhibition opponent Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. However, one matchup that stood out in this regard was Blue Devil freshman small forward Mark Mitchell versus any of the Broncos he faced when ...
cbs17
‘We play hard:’ NC State’s Smith and Clark share what helped the Pack win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Terquavion Smith led all players in points (18), assists (7) and steals (4) despite the Preseason All-ACC First-Team selection playing just 25 minutes. Jack Clark finished just shy of a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds. Hear from them here.
cbs17
Fayetteville State basketball coach addresses scrimmage loss
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State head coach Luke D’Alessio was pretty happy with his teams exhibition performance versus Duke on Wednesday. What did he have to say about the Cameron Indoor experience? What were his players doing at Tuesday’s practice that were a bit unusual? Does he feel the 82-45 loss will help his team down the road?
UNC Basketball Player Preview: D'Marco Dunn
The second year guard will likely see significantly more minutes in Hubert Davis' 2022 rotation.
Coach K Makes Honest But Surprising Admission About Coaching
The former Duke coach retired after the 2021–22 season after 47 years of coaching college basketball.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
J. Cole Officially Announces Dreamville Festival 2023
J. Cole and Dreamville have announced the return of the Dreamville Festival. Set for April 1st and 2nd of 2023, the celebration of music and culture hits Raleigh, NC at Dorothea Dix Park. “Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” expressed Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy.More from VIBE.comJ. Cole Named NBA 2K23 Cover Athlete For DREAMER EditionBeyoncé And Mary J. Blige Lead 2022 Soul Train Award NominationsJID Portrays Family Street Fight In "Bruddanem/Crack Sandwich"...
The race to move the Wake's sheriff's department forward
The two contenders for Wake County Sheriff, Democrat Willie Rowe and Republican Donnie Harrison, have centered their campaigns on public safety and overcoming a rocky few years for the department. Why it matters: The winner will replace embattled Sheriff Gerald Baker and assume several difficult challenges, including: restoring morale in...
The previous Wake sheriff wants his job back. Can a Democratic candidate win again?
Two candidates, one the previous Republican sheriff, seek to fill a seat left open by the only Wake County sheriff to lose a 2nd-term reelection in recent history.
Felonies leveled in Sampson break-ins; four other counties targeted
Two area men are facing a host of felony offenses in connection with break-ins in five counties, including at four businesses in northern Samp
raleighmag.com
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
WRAL
Customer who complained about pink BBQ shares her side of the story
An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh. An upset customer spoke with WRAL's Ken Smith about why she called 911 on a popular barbeque joint in downtown Raleigh.
