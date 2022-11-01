ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 79

Barb Thompson
4d ago

personally I'm getting tired of this whole mess and I'm not even a trump supporter. we need a panel working on the the state of affairs like: crime, inflation, homelessness, mental health and addiction, the open borders, etc. because it appears the government is not doing its job.

Reply(8)
15
Smartaleck
3d ago

He'll lie under oath and take his perjury charge all the way to the Supreme Court calling it fake news and a witchhunt. Probably cost taxpayers millions and take several years. Its the Trumplican playbook.⚖️🇺🇸

Reply(6)
11
Jopin Scott
4d ago

I caught a fish, it was this big, who did, I did, did what, caught a big fish, it was big, bigger than big, I caught it bigly, and only I could catch it, who, me, me, what, the big fish, the big fish, bigger than big, the biggest, bigger than biggest, biggestest, the biggestest fish ever, caught by me and only me, because only I and me could catch it, the biggestestest fish, even bigger than biggestest, just me, only me, caught it, caught it bigly, me, me, me, me, me...and the water, the water, let me (who else but me) tell you, the water...it was wet, it was so wet, so so wet, tremendously wet, it was wetter than wet, the water to wet ratio was tremendous, it was so wet, the amount of wet wetness was sacred, it was a sacred wetness, it was so wet they called me Aquaman, I was the first Aquaman, did you know this, the first Aquaman, and the best, better than best, the bestest, the bestest Aquaman...everybody says I'm still the bestest Aquaman, the bestest Aquaman ever!

Reply(2)
3
Related
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy