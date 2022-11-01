So 2 years of anti-American policies and arrogant incompetence isn't going over well here? That just seems so strange! Guess the democrats thought we'd all fall in line and grab our ankles for the socialist slavery party.
Dems have spent six years blaming others for what they didn't do. Joey's has flooded this nation with illegals, given millions to foreign countries, has unconstitutionally forgiven loans, has unconstitutionally enforced mandates and worst of all, they are grooming our children trying to normalize deviant behaviors
Knowing that CNN is reporting these dismal polling results for democrats tells me it is actually much worse. Just subtract another %10 for approval rates and that result might be closer to the truth.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
Fetterman and Oz’s debate confirms what we already knew. The Democrats are in trouble
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
CIVIL WAR: Democrat for governor attacks own party as Republican gains momentum in deep-blue state
Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Grassley campaign sees ratings shift away in U.S. Senate race
Dem candidate in key House race uses doctored photo to make female opponent look aggressive in campaign ad
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
