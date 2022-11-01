ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

US News and World Report

Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thursday marked the last day for early voting in Knox County, but the candidates for the state’s top position were both steadfast on the campaign trail. In Oak Ridge, Gov. Bill Lee is seeking reelection while meeting people at well known Big Ed’s Pizza. In...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Meg Gorman talks about her 2nd campaign against Chuck Fleischmann

CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, from Tennessee's third district is running for his 7th term. NewsChannel 9's Josh Roe talked to Fleischmann last week. Today Josh spoke to Meg Gorman, Fleischmann's Democratic challenger. Meg Gorman also ran in Tennessee's third congressional...
TENNESSEE STATE
wkyufm.org

Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike ban on ministers serving in legislature

Atheists will still be barred under state law, though the U.S. Supreme Court superseded that position. Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sponsored the amendment before voters now, saying during the legislative hearings it just “cleans up” the legalese. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the ban in 1978 when a delegate to a state constitutional convention challenged her opponent’s standing since he was a Baptist minister.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee

Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work

Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
wkms.org

Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote

Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.   
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN

