Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
wvlt.tv
The campaign trail for governor makes stops in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thursday marked the last day for early voting in Knox County, but the candidates for the state’s top position were both steadfast on the campaign trail. In Oak Ridge, Gov. Bill Lee is seeking reelection while meeting people at well known Big Ed’s Pizza. In...
WTVCFOX
Meg Gorman talks about her 2nd campaign against Chuck Fleischmann
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, from Tennessee's third district is running for his 7th term. NewsChannel 9's Josh Roe talked to Fleischmann last week. Today Josh spoke to Meg Gorman, Fleischmann's Democratic challenger. Meg Gorman also ran in Tennessee's third congressional...
wkyufm.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike ban on ministers serving in legislature
Atheists will still be barred under state law, though the U.S. Supreme Court superseded that position. Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sponsored the amendment before voters now, saying during the legislative hearings it just “cleans up” the legalese. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the ban in 1978 when a delegate to a state constitutional convention challenged her opponent’s standing since he was a Baptist minister.
What’s the difference between right to work and at-will employment?
Right-to-work and at-will employment are two different concepts, though many conflate them.
Amendment 4 cleans up unconstitutional prohibition on clergy in legislature
Although not enforced for nearly 50 years, the Tennessee Constitution technically bars religious leaders from serving in the state legislature.
Sidelines
Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee
Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
wmot.org
Tennessee governor distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is distancing himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state’s so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution. Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment...
ucbjournal.com
Poll: TN workers support Right-to-Work
Nashville – “Right-to-work protects workers like me and our individual choice to join a union and pay union dues – or not,” says Tad Franklin, “That’s why I’m voting Yes on Amendment 1.”. Amendment 1, known as the Right-To-Work Amendment, is on the...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
Why are votes for changing Tennessee's constitution tied to the Governor's race?
Next week, millions of Tennesseans will head to the polls to vote in all kinds of races, including four changes to the state's constitution.
wpln.org
Republican candidates are listed first on Tennessee’s ballots. Here’s why that matters.
The saying “If you ain’t first, you’re last” comes from the movie “Talladega Nights,” but it also holds true in Tennessee politics. A candidate’s placement on the ballot is based on their party affiliation, not alphabetical order. That’s because under the state’s election...
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
wkms.org
Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote
Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.
Husband says wife would have died if Tennessee’s abortion ban existed decades ago
At 19 weeks, Doctors told the young couple that the fetus had four fetal heart defects.
Tennessee US House candidate Heidi Campbell's husband has stage 4 cancer
A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer.
WTVCFOX
'Just not a human error': some TN voters express outrage over Nashville voting mix-up
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Early voting revealed a flaw in Nashville’s election system. Election leaders say the state’s recent redistricting led to confusion for both voters and for county maps. This is the first regular election since state leaders divided Nashville into three congressional districts. Davidson County...
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Early voting for midterm election ends today in Tennessee
Tennessee’s 14-day period to vote early in the Nov. 8 election ends today. The ballot includes general election races for municipal offices, as well as state and federal legislative seats.
wvlt.tv
Bringing the Boom to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the fireworks go off inside Neyland Stadium, you know something good has happened. Since 1987, Pyro Shows, Inc. has been the supplier of the gameday fireworks at the University of Tennessee. The company designs and builds these world class shows at their headquarters in LaFollette, Tennessee.
Comments / 0