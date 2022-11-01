ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments

He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
Ingram Atkinson

How Religion and Science changed after the result of a devastating pandemic

Despite the plague, people were able to rekindle science and rethink the meaning of religion. The plague pandemic influenced humanism by allowing people to acquire the freedom to practice their ideas and not what people in power thought was best. The plague left Europe crippled and it was snatched of its economic development. Ibn al-Wardi, the Arabic historian, writes that “They perfumed their homes with camphor, flowers, and sandal. They wore ruby rings and put onions and sardines together with the daily meal.” This emphasizes that people were desperate and by all means find a way to postpone their inevitable deaths. After the plague subsided, social classes began to take their place in society. Royalty was at the top and peasants at the bottom hence the term feudalism.
couponingwithrachel.com

Baby Einstein Discovering Music Activity Table, Ages 6 months +

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Amazon is offering up the Baby Einstein Discovering Music Activity Table on price drop with a $5.24 digital coupon (available at posting). Empowers baby to make their own magical music. Features piano, drum, guitar and...
HackerNoon

My Utopian Self

A Modern Utopia, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. My Utopian Self. It falls to few of us to interview our better selves. My Utopian self is, of course, my better self—according to my best endeavours—and I must confess myself fully alive to the difficulties of the situation. When I came to this Utopia I had no thought of any such intimate self-examination.
ILLINOIS STATE
dailycoin.com

Meta Will Soon Allow Users to Mint and Sell Polygon Powered NFTs on Instagram

Meta revealed that Instagram users can soon mint, display, and trade NFTs. Artists can design, showcase, and trade their NFT collections on social media through an end-to-end toolkit. Meta initially plans to offer the new features to select designers in the United States. For now, Instagram won’t charge users for...
osoblanco.org

Who is Eduardo Valseca? What happened to him? Personal and family details explored!

A Mexican drug cartel held Eduardo Valesca hostage and tortured him. So many people are curious about his current condition after hearing his story on NBC’s Dateline. Eduardo Valesca was kidnapped from his house in the past. The calm and joyful existence of the Valseca family in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, was shattered in June 2007 by a horrific occurrence. Forcibly removed from his home after dropping off his children at school, Eduardo Garcia Valseca was a dedicated father and community member. After that, he was imprisoned and tortured for the following seven months. The incredible account of how Eduardo stayed alive and was eventually released from the ranch is presented on Dateline: The Ranch on NBC News.
myscience.org

’Remembering Holland is actually more about Gelderland’

Het verhaal van Gelderland (The Story of Gelderland), edited by Dolly Verhoeven, will be published on 10 November. The authors, including several Radboud researchers, describe the history of Gelderland in four sections, from a cultural, economic, political and social perspective. ’Few Gelderlanders feel a real Gelderland identity, even though there is plenty that connects us ’
Deadline

French Windows: Culture Minister Reiterates Calls For Speedy Update Of New Rules As Issue Divides Industry

France’s Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak told a film industry gathering on Thursday that new windowing rules, which came into force in February, were already retrograde in the fast-changing film, TV and streaming landscape, and need to be updated rapidly. “Thanks to your precious work and a long consultation, we managed to come up with a new media chronology, but it has already been impacted by the decisions of certain actors, or rather the wishes of certain actors who want to see it evolve more rapidly,” said Abdul Malak. “We need to collectively reflect on that… to see if an evolution...
qhubonews.com

Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Linguists believe Black English might have originated from West African or Creole languages. Getty Images. Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
DETROIT, MI
crimereads.com

"Concerning Those Who Have Fallen Asleep"

The following is a story from Adam Soto's collection Concerning Those Who Have Fallen Asleep. Soto is the web editor of American Short Fiction. He holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop and is a former Michener-Copernicus Foundation Fellow. His debut novel, This Weightless World, was published by Astra House in 2021. He lives with his wife in Austin, Texas, where he is a teacher and a musician.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy