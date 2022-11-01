Read full article on original website
Related
KU Sports
Week 10 Preview: After the bye week, Kansas football returns home as small favorite over No. 18 Oklahoma State
The Kansas football team’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday will mark the Jayhawks’ first home game in 28 days. While four weeks have passed since they last played in front of their home crowd, some of the core elements and challenges surrounding the Jayhawks’ season remain the same today as they were in October.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
KU Sports
Kansas volleyball sweeps K-State
The Kansas volleyball team swept Kansas State, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-15, on Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to move to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play with a big match at No. 11 Baylor looming on Saturday. The victory was the 10th sweep of the season...
newmanjets.com
Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition
Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
WIBW
Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Edward E. Casinger was just 20-years-old when he lost his life at the battle of Pearl Harbor. Now, 81 years later, his remains are set to be buried with full military honors. Navy Personnel Command records show that Casinger was born in Manhattan, Kan. on May 12, 1920. He would later enlist […]
World’s Largest Belt Buckle coming soon to small Kansas town
The town of Abilene will soon be laying claim to having the World's Largest Belt Buckle as their project nears completion.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
2 Kansas volunteer firefighters to appear on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two volunteer Kansas firefighters are set to appear on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Friday to encourage more people across the nation to take up firefighting. The Riley County Fire District #1 announced on Nov. 3 two of its volunteers, Roger and Kim Davis, will be featured on “Live with […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
WIBW
Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
KVOE
EMPORIA SENIOR CENTER: Donations put facility ‘into the black,’ but another $75,000 needed for immediate needs
The Emporia Senior Center is processing some good financial news Wednesday. The Senior Center has received $25,000 from two separate anonymous donors. President and CEO Ian Boyd says an unspecified portion of these donations have brought the Senior Center out of a deficit situation and “into the black,” although the exact scope of that situation may not be announced until next week. Funds are also being used to address programs, administrative needs and fundraising.
Riley County Arrest Report November 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANTONIO WILL HAYES, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. EDGAR DAVID DIAZ DEL...
WIBW
Early-morning rollover crash along I-70 sends one to hospital
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.
KVOE
New store opening this month at Emporia Pavilions
Another store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development is set to open soon. Shoe Dept. Encore will likely open by mid-November, according to Pavilons developer Spencer Thomson. The store is sandwiched between the recently-opened Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-open Marshalls. Until now, it had been referred to as...
WIBW
RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
Comments / 0