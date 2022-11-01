ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

KU Sports

Week 10 Preview: After the bye week, Kansas football returns home as small favorite over No. 18 Oklahoma State

The Kansas football team’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff against No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday will mark the Jayhawks’ first home game in 28 days. While four weeks have passed since they last played in front of their home crowd, some of the core elements and challenges surrounding the Jayhawks’ season remain the same today as they were in October.
STILLWATER, OK
KU Sports

Kansas volleyball sweeps K-State

The Kansas volleyball team swept Kansas State, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-15, on Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to move to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play with a big match at No. 11 Baylor looming on Saturday. The victory was the 10th sweep of the season...
LAWRENCE, KS
newmanjets.com

Ohlde-Johnson leads Jets against alma mater K-State in exhibition

Newman (0-0, 0-0 MIAA) @ Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 4, 2022 | 6:30 p.m. | Manhattan, Kan. (Bramlage Coliseum) Audio: K-State Sports Network (Play-by-Play: James Westling) | Video: ESPN+ (Play-by-Play: Brian Smoller) | Live Stats: KSU Athletics. AN OHLDE-FASHIONED HOMECOMING. Newman preps for the 2022-23 season...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka salesman ordered to pay over $72K

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A former Shawnee County man has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 after failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Justin Bogina, 40, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County District Court on one count of felony theft, according to the AG’s office. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

EMPORIA SENIOR CENTER: Donations put facility ‘into the black,’ but another $75,000 needed for immediate needs

The Emporia Senior Center is processing some good financial news Wednesday. The Senior Center has received $25,000 from two separate anonymous donors. President and CEO Ian Boyd says an unspecified portion of these donations have brought the Senior Center out of a deficit situation and “into the black,” although the exact scope of that situation may not be announced until next week. Funds are also being used to address programs, administrative needs and fundraising.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 4

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANTONIO WILL HAYES, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. EDGAR DAVID DIAZ DEL...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Early-morning rollover crash along I-70 sends one to hospital

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

New store opening this month at Emporia Pavilions

Another store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development is set to open soon. Shoe Dept. Encore will likely open by mid-November, according to Pavilons developer Spencer Thomson. The store is sandwiched between the recently-opened Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-open Marshalls. Until now, it had been referred to as...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

RCPD warns residents to be on the lookout for another type of scam

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a scam that is currently going around the community. Law enforcement officials say scammers have recently been impersonating police officers and judges. They are calling residents in Riley County telling them they are being served a witness subpoena. RCPD also said the scammers often use the guise of their actual phone number.
RILEY COUNTY, KS

