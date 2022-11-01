Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Dad calls out grown adults who shamed his daughters for their homecoming dresses in viral TikTok
Because social media emboldens the wrong people, even in 2022 strangers feel perfectly comfortable openly shaming young girls for what they wear. Even on their own father's Facebook page. In a viral TikTok, one dad is calling out all of the people—grown adults, mind you—who decided to weigh in on...
The Daily South
New-School Pineapple Casserole
The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love. We played...
Woman Canceling $12K Check to Help Infertile Friend After Her 'Joke' Backed
"Everything about IVF feels like a slap in the face... to have a friend slap you in the face by pulling the money offer is so wrong," an expert told Newsweek.
25 best gifts for sisters, for any occasion
No matter how close you and your sister are, or how much you have in common, finding a gift she’ll love, whether for her birthday or the holidays, can be tricky. But you — striving to be her favorite sibling — will not settle until you find her something she can unwrap, use and enjoy. So if you are on the hunt and need some help coming up with an idea, Select helped streamline the process with a list of great, year-round gifts to treat your sister.
12tomatoes.com
Ranch Spinach Dip
Oh, spinach dip. How we love thee! From the hot and bubbly ones to the basic tubs of it you find in a cold case, there’s no going wrong with a cheesy spinach dip. We’ve made our fair shares of different versions over the years, but one we had never tried was a Ranch Spinach Dip. Really, I don’t know how we didn’t think of it earlier because we are BIG fans of ranch around here. Maybe it’s my Michigan roots or maybe ranch is just a heaven sent flavor, either way this dip gets our official seal of approval!
Woman Slammed for Bringing Disabled Boyfriend to Brother's Wedding
"Not only did you disrespect your brother's wishes, you made your boyfriend the center of more attention than was warranted," one commenter said.
Woman furious at fiance for ruining vacation by taking in his children
Dating a single dad isn’t the same as dating a bachelor. Since single parents will be responsible for their kids and they might prioritize them over dates or vacations. Also, due to this, one has to be flexible to shift plans and involve the children, if necessary.
thespruceeats.com
Carrot Cake Muffins
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These delightful little carrot cake muffins could not be tastier or easier to assemble. You make them in a single bowl with a whisk and a spatula, and all the ingredients you need are likely already in your pantry.
butterwithasideofbread.com
GRANDMA’S BEST CREAMY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Grandma’s BEST Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup is a warm, comforting classic recipe perfect for cold nights! This creamy chicken noodle soup recipe is loaded with tender egg noodles, onions, garlic, veggies and more!. Nothing is better than the food that comes out of grandma’s kitchen, which is why we...
I travel internationally with my kids because it provides lifelong benefits
This past summer, our family took a bucket list vacation to South Africa and Zimbabwe. The trip had been booked for 2020, but… well, we all know how that turned out so it was bumped two years. As we prepared for international travel with kids, there were plenty of times when my husband and I wondered whether taking the trip was worth the time, expense and scheduling inconveniences it involved. At 12 and 15 years old, our kids’ schedules had filled up in ways they weren’t just a couple of years ago. Was taking them on a trip to the other side of the world (literally) worth it?
These popular Pine-Sol cleaning products are being recalled
Pine-Sol is recalling its multi-surface and all purpose cleaners. The popular household cleaning products brand, whose parent company is Clorox, issued the recall because certain products could contain a potentially harmful bacteria. Here's what you need to know and what to do if you currently have these products in your home.
NICU families find a reason to celebrate by dressing up their babies for Halloween
A children's hospital in Wisconsin is encouraging families with babies in the NICU to celebrate their first Halloween with style—each baby was recently photographed in their own specially-made costumes. Advocate Aurora Health Children's Hospital has continued the tradition of dressing up the NICU babies—and now its the parents, not...
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
5 ways to celebrate Halloween while also reducing waste
This post was written by Anna Robertson and originally appeared on The Cool Down. Get ready to break out your creativity, community connection, and conservation spirit with these simple ways to have a spooky Halloween without so much ghoulish waste. Here are five ways to reduce waste on Halloween this...
homedit.com
DIY Natural and Homemade Oven Cleaner With Baking Soda And Vinegar
For many people, the thought of cleaning the oven is a bit intimidating. Even if your oven has a self-clean feature, it can be time-consuming and quite smelly. Spraying chemicals into a major food prep area may not fill your heart with joy, either. Forget about self-cleaning, and check this...
12tomatoes.com
Easy Sticky Chicken Thighs
A crispy marinated chicken thigh recipe to spice up dinner tonight. Craving an easy weeknight dinner that you prep for in advance? These sticky chicken thighs can be marinated overnight in lots of garlic and soy sauce, then cooked for dinner over some rice. A baked chicken recipe that comes with its own sauce. This recipe is for those cooks who have to put food on the table after a long day of work. The flavor almost resembles a soy-based barbecue sauce in the end. SO GOOD!
snapshotsincursive.com
Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Bright Ideas: Zesty Butter-Baked Crackers! When you are looking for a crunchy snack and really have no interest in leaving the house, fancy crackers satisfy. More than likely, you have all the ingredients on hand. I think you’ll be surprised. In a few minutes, the kitchen will draw curiosity-seekers who put down their electronic devices to see what smells so good. Then go one step further, serve them with a slather of cream cheese, cocktail sauce, and baby shrimp. It can transform these buttery snacks into a culinary appetizer your family will remember. Better make more and hide them in the freezer.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Hot Chocolate
East Coast winters are brutal, especially for Californians like myself accustomed to 50° F January temperatures. Maintaining a warm, cozy atmosphere—by snuggling up under a comfortable blanket, warming up with a pair of toasty slippers, or decking out my apartment post-Thanksgiving with a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations—is probably 80 percent responsible for my ability to survive from November until April (gratitude also goes out to my hideous, but critical, SAD lamp).
