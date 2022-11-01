Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
coastalreview.org
CRC to discuss shellfish farmers’ floating structures rules
The North Carolina Coastal Resources Commission, when it meets Nov. 17, is expected to discuss proposed amendments to rules on floating structures for shellfish farmers. The quarterly meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The commission’s advisory committee is to meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 in the same location. Agendas for both meetings are on the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management website.
Editorial: Cooper's order will position N.C. to be a clean energy economy leader
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Gov. Roy Cooper recently announced push to get more electric buses, trucks and vans onto North Carolina roads. It is a timely move and positions North Carolina to exploit and benefit from change rather than reacting in desperation. You don’t have...
coastalreview.org
Marine fisheries proposed rules hearing to be rescheduled
A public hearing with the state Marine Fisheries Commission on two marine fisheries proposed rules originally planned for Tuesday is to be rescheduled. The meeting did not take place because of a technical issue, officials said Wednesday. A new date will be announced for the hearing on the two rules,...
WRAL
Creating an environment for businesses to thrive in Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. The Nash County Economic Development Alliance is a new partnership between the Nash County Board of Commissioners and the towns in Nash County to promote job growth and investment in the area. "The Alliance is a structured, organized method of enhancing the relationship with our towns and working with them on a consistent basis to help them advance, encourage, and sustain new and established businesses. [The focus will be] especially on small businesses, entrepreneurial ventures, and redevelopment and revitalization efforts of the downtowns, which are the heartbeat of our towns,” said Andy Hagy, Director of Nash County Economic Development.
islandfreepress.org
Insurance companies seek massive rate increase for mobile homes in northeastern North Carolina, Outer Banks
The North Carolina Rate Bureau has filed a request with the N.C. Department of Insurance to increase insurance rates for mobile home policies over the next two years, with the biggest rate hikes in the state again along coastal areas. The NCRB, which represents insurance companies and is not a...
carolinajournal.com
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
wraltechwire.com
NC small business owners can now apply for next One North Carolina grant funding round
RALEIGH – Applications are now being accepted for a new round of grantmaking from the One North Carolina Small Business Program, a key source of capital for North Carolina’s emerging technology companies. “The One North Carolina Small Business Program provides critical support to some of our state’s most...
What to expect during your county's property tax revaluation
11 counties in the state have their revaluation slated this year, including Harnett County. Wake County is set for 2024 and Durham, Orange, and Chatham are set for 2025. To be clear: we're not talking about appraisal, like when you're selling your home. This is someone with your county looking...
publicradioeast.org
Bright Health Company of North Carolina dropping Affordable Care Act individual health plans
Bright Health Company of North Carolina will stop selling individual health plans under the Affordable care Act in North Carolina the end of this year. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says the North Carolina Department of Insurance will continue to monitor the company’s activities to make sure consumers are protected.
WFAE.org
Judge orders North Carolina to provide more at-home care to disabled people
A judge has ordered North Carolina to make it easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to receive care at home rather than in institutions. Disability Rights NC, which represented plaintiffs in the case, called the ruling "historic," while the state Department of Health and Human Services said the order could have negative consequences for the people it's trying to help.
Gov. Cooper is considering marijuana pardons at the state level in NC. But for many that may not be enough.
Gov. Cooper is looking to emulate at the state level what President Biden did last month, pardoning marijuana possession charges federally. But those with more serious charges will continue to be denied jobs and housing.
cbs17
Culvert work will reduce access to road in Johnston County until March
WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Improvements will be made on storm drainage beginning Monday that will reduce access to Swift Creek Road from U.S. 70. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, an agency contractor will be “upgrading this section of highway in Wilson’s Mills by converting two conventional intersections into interchanges with bridges and ramps to reduce congestion, particularly during commuter hours”.
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA funds have been decided. What about the remaining millions of dollars?
More than $26 million remains in pandemic recovery money in Western North Carolina. Four governments must decide how to spend the remaining millions before the end of 2024.
coastalreview.org
Webinar, meetings set on PFAS blood test results
The GenX Exposure Study team has planned a webinar and multiple in-person community meetings on recently released blood per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, results. The GenX Exposure Study is measuring GenX and other PFAS exposure in people living near the Cape Fear River Basin, the drinking water source for numerous North Carolina communities.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina Attorney General flooded with Pink Energy complaints
Total complaints now top 473. What you should do if you're having an issue with the Pink Energy company.
WRAL
How Pfizer Rocky Mount is developing opportunities for Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. As a multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer employs more than 79,000 people worldwide. The company has also received global recognition for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, working to develop and manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. A reputable, trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer decided to call Nash County home when the company acquired the Rocky Mount site in 2015.
North Carolina’s unaffiliated voter population is growing. Who are they, and why don’t they align with a party?
The N.C. State Board of Elections reports 18% of registered voters were “unaffiliated” in 2004. In 2022, that percentage doubled with 36% of voters registering as unaffiliated.
Swing Districts in Wake County Could Hand Republicans Veto-Proof Power
In southern Wake County, it’s easy to see the rural roots of North Carolina. Wide expanses of trees and fields are dotted with simple, one-story homes, churches, and schools. Cruising down Fayetteville Road, I see a lot of pickup trucks, along with a Trump 2024 flag. North Carolina’s House...
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
Asian American group: Election mailer misleads to discourage voters
An Asian American voter in Cary shared with WRAL News a mailer she received that she believes is intended to mislead. The mailer shows claims about racial discrimination against white and Asian Americans. A fake "now hiring" ad says you "must be Black or Latinx" and "whites and Asians need not apply."
