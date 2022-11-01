ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Deion Sanders to keep Jackson State players in hotel in Houston after Takeoff's death

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ud4bg_0iuzSTKz00

Deion Sanders is locking his team down.

The Jackson State head coach said on Tuesday that his players won’t be allowed to leave their hotel this weekend in Houston — where they’ll take on Texas State — after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in the city.

Takeoff, who was one-third of the group Migos, was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. He was 28.

"I'm just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently, that's our rappers," Sanders . "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston, where we're going. So that eliminates all of ya'll leaving that hotel. Because it ain't happening until I give you further notice."

Police said they responded just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, . It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police are currently investigating.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was allegedly playing dice with fellow Migos member Quavo and others when a fight broke out.

"I don't want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones and you're valuable to us," Sanders said. "Let's think about that. Let's pray for the families."

Jackson State enters Saturday’s game against Texas State with an 8-0 record following last week’s 35-0 win over Southern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter for Raiders, dead at 72

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Ray Guy, a Hall of Fame punter with the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles who played in three Super Bowls, died Thursday. He was 72. Guy, who starred at Thomson High School in Georgia, died after a long illness, former Thomson High defensive coordinator and “Ghosts of the Brickyard” co-author John Barnett told The Augusta Chronicle. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice, according to The Associated Press.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Dave Butz, who led Washington to pair of Super Bowl titles, dead at 72

Dave Butz, a defensive lineman who led Washington to two Super Bowl titles during the 1980s, has died, the team announced on Friday. He was 72. No cause of death was listed for Butz, who anchored the team’s defensive line during a span in which Washington won two Super Bowls and played in a third, The Washington Post reported. He is a member of the team’s Ring of Fame and this year was selected as one of its 90 greatest players when Washington commemorated the franchise’s 90th anniversary, according to The Associated Press.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy