Chicago, IL

12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas resigns, set for seat on Cook County Board of Review

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Alderman George Cardenas, who represents Chicago's 12th Ward, announced his resignation in a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

He's set to take a seat on the Cook County Board of Review after Tuesday's elections, as he's running unopposed.

Cardenas' resignation is effective Nov. 30, his letter said. Cardenas has represented the Southwest Side ward, which includes McKinley Park, Brighton Park and part of Little Village, since 2003.

In his resignation letter, Cardenas cited projects he worked on during his time as alderman and said he is "leaving many more projects and initiatives in the pipeline that will provide social and economic opportunities and benefits for years to come."

"I have had the privilege of working to uplift the communities of the 12th Ward, and I am proud of the legacy this work leaves behind," Cardenas said.

