ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Central Florida election leaders warn of voter intimidation

By Steven Lemongello, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2En6eT_0iuzRTNC00
Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles answers a question as, from left, Osceola supervisor Mary Jane  Arrington; Volusia supervisor Lisa Lewis and Seminole supervisor Chris Anderson, listen during a press conference at the Orange supervisor’s office, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Orlando. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Central Florida elections supervisors vowed Tuesday that any attempts to intimidate voters will not be tolerated as scattered reports of trouble were already coming in.

Elections chiefs from Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties gathered at the Orange County office in Orlando. Their main message was to avoid lines, bad weather and other potential problems on Election Day and take advantage of early voting, which lasts until Sunday in Orange, Seminole and Osceola and Saturday in Lake and Volusia.

“Who wants to wait, right?” said Seminole supervisor Chris Anderson. “That’s why you have a fast pass at Disney. … Well, there is no wait. There are no wait times right now at early voting locations.”

But Lisa Lewis, the elections supervisor in Volusia, had a more ominous concern. She warned against “special interest groups that think that Election Day is the only day to vote. They’re really trying to push that now, to stop the vote-by-mail, to stop the early voting and to only have it on Election Day.”

Some groups spurred by former President Trump’s false claims of fraud in 2020 have attacked early and mail-in voting after those ballots, which were counted days after the election in other states, erased the lead Trump held on election night.

“I don’t know how much more we can reiterate how safe elections are in Florida,” Lewis said. “[The election in] 2020 was our best year we’ve ever had in Florida. … You’ve got this handful of, I guess, the loudest mouths trying to tell people Election Day is the only thing.”

Lake County supervisor Alan Hays criticized election deniers such as Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion for alleged defamatory statements about its voting machines.

“My question is, why would you believe a pillow salesman who’s never administered one election in his life, rather than this group of professionals who know what they’re doing?” Hays asked.

Hays said misinformation “is just a long word for a lie. And I think it’s playing a significant role because the confidence of voters is being grossly undermined by these individuals and these organizations that are out there spreading all these lies. And it’s done a tremendous disservice to the voters and to our country and to the candidates as well.”

Lewis also defended voting by mail, saying the two-decade-old practice in Florida is “very convenient. There are a lot of people that can’t get out of their house, they can’t leave, they don’t have rides. They have a special need. This is their only way to vote. Why would you want to take somebody’s vote away from them?”

Lewis added there had been two incidents of people yelling at voters at elections sites.

“What are they supposed to do when they see these crowds of people that are wanting to shove this information in their face or tell them, ‘You’re the wrong kind of party, you’re a liar?’ … And I tell them the best thing they can do is try to ignore it, because it’s their right to vote, their right to be there,” Lewis said. “You just have to kind of go in like a tunnel and go straight forward.”

Anderson said similar incidents have happened in Seminole, and it’s “unacceptable.”

“We work with our law enforcement agencies to be prepared,” he said. “That’s all you need to know right now.”

Anderson said turnout in Seminole was at just 19% of voters, with just 8% voting early and the rest mail-in ballots. Other supervisors said turnout in their counties was similar.

Anderson stressed that under Florida law, unlike other states, there is no difference in when early, mail-in and Election Day votes are counted and posted.

“If there’s any idea that you should wait until Election Day because somehow it’s going to be different, it’s not,” Anderson said. “Your ballot is safe, your ballot is secure, regardless of what method you decide to use. … And then we report accurate results on Election Day.”

With just a week to go before Election Day, Orange County supervisor Bill Cowles warned thta mail-in ballots should have already been in the mail to ensure they arrive before 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. Ballots that arrive afterward won’t be counted, so Cowles suggested they be dropped off in person at either elections offices or early voting locations during voting hours.

He said more than 10,000 ballots have been dropped off in Orange County at what the state now calls secure ballot intake stations, with another 1,200 people returning them at the main elections office.

Voters can also exchange their mail ballots for an in-person ballot. Voters should visit their county’s elections website to find early voting locations and hours.

Complete election coverage can be found at OrlandoSentinel.com/election .

Comments / 15

Angel Omar Garcia Rivera
3d ago

My first time voting in Florida was very awkward.Arrived to vote with my family and all of a sudden a person comes by gives us bottles of water and ask us if we knew who we were voting for.Didnt had the opportunity to answer and she already was trying to influence our vote towards Democrats.Found that moment was unethical and that voters should be free of bullying from either party.But my experience and for the moment I was their Democrats were the ones doing these kind of political bullying.This shouldn't be permitted at any voting place.

Reply(4)
12
Angel Omar Garcia Rivera
3d ago

Have a problem with votes by mail.It should be just for Military,people that will be out of town,sick people with a medical condition but not everyone.Its not the safest way to vote.They have lost 2 special mail that was sent to me and it supposedly was had tracking only to find out that it needs to be scanned at different posts and it wasn't posible to find .I'd you vote early these votes should be already counted and certified.Not to count on election day,what's the point of it if it's not counted or certified of course something can happen.Its just like leaving food at your works refrigerator.It should be safe but it's standing their and someone else might just take it from you.Normal people won't do that but their are others that might.Same principle its to much of a temptation.The purpose of early voting is that those votes should be already counted and certified so that theirs no need to count them again and give more time to what it's coming in.

Reply
4
Keith Romeyn
3d ago

Halloween is over! Don't try to intimidate me at the poles. You might lose your lunch! Or go home with a head ache

Reply
3
Related
click orlando

Errors found on mail-in ballots in Central Florida

With vote-by-mail well underway, some counties have received hundreds of ballots with errors. Some ballots came in without signatures, and some had mismatched signatures. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to win a $100 gas card | UCF student tracking Elon Musk’s plane on Twitter: ‘I’m not going to stop’ | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando

Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
MELBOURNE, FL
wflx.com

More Florida voters turning to no party affiliation

With just a few days left until the Nov. 8 election, independent voters could make the ultimate difference in the outcome of races. As of Sept. 30, there were 5.2 million Republicans registered to vote in Florida. Democrats have slightly fewer with 4.9 million. But there are also a little...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida woman accused of voting twice in multiple elections

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Florida law enforcement arrested a woman accused of voting twice in several elections. Cheryl Ann Leslie, a 55-year-old from Loxahatchee, is charged with two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, online jail records show. The charges are third-degree felonies. The Florida Department...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
click orlando

DeSantis, Rubio, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of midterms

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Midterm elections are scheduled for Nov. 8 in Florida, and candidates are coming out into Central Florida for last-minute campaign pushes to get voters to the polls. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio urged voters in Solivita Thursday to show up on election day...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy