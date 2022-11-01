Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings
The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back
The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday. The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday. The former Memphis standout has spent parts...
Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 9 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
Packers’ inactivity at the trade deadline might be the result of a brilliant front office plan
The Green Bay Packers, much to the dismay of Aaron Rodgers, didn’t make any moves before the NFL trade deadline on November 1. Rodgers wanted the Packers to make some moves, but he also understands that Green Bay might have been forced to give up too much in compensation to pull off any trades.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'
When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers
It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Watch: Colin Cowherd rips 'spoiled brat' Packers fans
"You're acting like spoiled brats."
Jordan Davis reveals message from brother Johnny heading into 2022 season
Jordan Davis shared his words of encouragement to his brother Johnny before the start of the 2022 season. “This year he’s like: It’s your time, you just gotta ball out and do your thing,” said Jordan. His brother appreciated the words of encouragement and it fired him...
Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 regular-season games for Green Bay, including seven this season.
Packers visit Detroit in matchup of slumping NFC North teams
GREEN BAY (3-5) at DETROIT (1-6) Sunday, 12 p.m. CDT, Fox. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Packers by 3 1/2. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Packers 37-30 on Jan. 9 in Detroit. LAST WEEK: Packers lost 27-17 at Buffalo; Lions lost 31-27 at home to Miami. PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (15),...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur left to answer questions after Tuesday's trade deadline
To no one’s surprise, the Green Bay Packers failed to make a single move ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. General manager Brian Gutekunst wasn’t made available to the media, leaving head coach Matt LaFleur to answer for the team’s lack of involvement on Wednesday. “I’ll be...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on no trades: Got to win with who we've got
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- One day after the Green Bay Packers tried -- but ultimately failed -- to pull off a trade to aid their struggling offense, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said everyone in the locker room understood the reality of what now faces a team in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
