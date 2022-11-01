ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers responds to big trades made by Eagles, Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were linked to several potential trades before the Nov. 1 deadline, but ultimately did not make any moves. That put them at odds with several NFC contenders, who actively got better in their pursuit of a championship. The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson, while the Philadelphia Eagles added pass-rushing help in Robert Quinn.
The Spun

Packers Announce They've Signed Veteran Running Back

The Green Bay Packers brought a familiar running back back into the fold on Thursday. The Packers announced this afternoon that they signed Patrick Taylor, a three-year veteran, to the practice squad. Green Bay just released Taylor from its active roster on Tuesday. The former Memphis standout has spent parts...
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'

When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers

It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
Packers.com

Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to the practice squad. The transaction was announced Thursday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Taylor originally joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has played in 16 regular-season games for Green Bay, including seven this season.
