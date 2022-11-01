Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Saturday food drive to help provide kids with weekend meals
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County will have a Holiday Instant Pot cooking class from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Texas A&M AgriLife facility at 4224 Cobbs Drive. Registration for the course will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 14. Cost is $49. To register,...
WacoTrib.com
Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Holiday spending; New Chick-fil-A; Caring Senior Service; Lake Air Mall owner
The National Retail Federation is bullish on holiday spending, according to its annual prognostication. It says retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% year-over-year, peaking at $960 billion. Holiday sales have averaged an annual 4.9% increase the past 10 years. “While consumers are feeling the...
WacoTrib.com
Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest
The public has spoken in the contest for the best entries from the Oct. 29 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco. A coalition of local groups organized the second annual parade in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered parade entries $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: best nonprofit, best school club/organization and best individual/business.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 11 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov, 3-4, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WacoTrib.com
Outdoors: Legendary fishing trip that was
Sometimes, people regret things they’ve done, and other times, we regret things we didn’t do. On the second point, I had one of those times last week when my schedule didn’t allow me to take a fishing trip with guide Michael Houston and catfishing legend Danny King to Richland-Chambers.
WacoTrib.com
Baby Frankie's father pushes for speedy trial, mother asks for more time
The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales sought more time Thursday to build her defense, while the child’s father requested his case go to trial quickly. Laura Jane Villalon remains under indictment on charges of capital murder and injury to a child in the death of her 2-year-old son, who was found battered and dead in a dumpster in the summer of 2020, after police reported Villalon had falsely claimed he went missing. The boy’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, is under indictment on a charge of abandoning a child, accused of breaking a Child Protective Services agreement to not leave Frankie and two of his siblings alone with Villalon.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Killeen 32, Waco High 6
KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams. Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception. Waco...
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Hillsboro 62, Venus 9
VENUS — The Eagles turned in a season-high scoring output in clinching the final playoff spot in District 4-4A Div. II. Hillsboro (5-5, 2-3) needed a win to wrap up the position and handled its business. Ezrian Emory, the area’s leader in tackles, did most of his damage on offense in this one, as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown while catching three balls for 32 yards.
WacoTrib.com
MCC women survive thriller; Highlanders blow out Our Lady of Lake
MCC (1-1) found itself tied at 50 with four minutes to go, but former Marlin star Aniya Williams scored the go-ahead bucket on a midrange jumper and Chelsea Wooten added a driving layin to give the Highlassies a four-point edge. MCC’s defense held firm, as Angelina scored only one basket...
WacoTrib.com
Thriller for the title: Belton's late kick upends University for district title, 31-29
University was 42 seconds and a defensive stop away from a share of district crown, the Trojans’ first in 26 years. But Belton charged back with a 67-yard drive to punch in a last second 22-yard field goal and take the 31-29, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium, giving the Tigers (8-2, 6-0) their first outright title since 2009.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Road win keeps Bears in hunt for Big 12 title game
Three weeks ago, Baylor looked like it had no chance of getting back to the Big 12 championship game after winning the title last year. Now the Bears have a shot after beating Kansas at home and knocking off Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the road to improve to 4-2 in the Big 12 with three games remaining.
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Mart 70, Hubbard 0
MART — Compared to everyone else in its district, Mart is just on another level. The top-ranked Panthers pocketed their fifth shutout in six district games to cap off a perfect regular season with a dismantling of the Jaguars. Mart (10-0, 6-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) outscored its district foes, 372-22, and Wortham was the only team to actually score on the Panthers in league play. In all, Mart has six shutouts on the year, including a non-district blanking of Paris Chisum.
WacoTrib.com
More than unfinished business: Wortham's Bean constructs record setting season
This time last year, Wortham running back Tanner Bean was sitting on the sidelines watching his team prepare for its first playoff run in 21 years. The then-junior had been Central Texas’ lead rusher up until he suffered a season-ending injury in a district game against Frost. So clearly...
WacoTrib.com
La Vega comes up short in chase of Stephenville, 42-28
Two weeks ago, Stephenville was the No. 1 team in the state in Class 4A Division I. Since then, the Yellowjackets had suffered back-to-back defeats to China Spring and Alvarado by a combined three points. Tate Maruska made sure that losing streak didn’t hit three when Stephenville traveled to meet La Vega on Thursday.
Comments / 0