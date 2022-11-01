ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees

As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco

The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest

The public has spoken in the contest for the best entries from the Oct. 29 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco. A coalition of local groups organized the second annual parade in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered parade entries $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: best nonprofit, best school club/organization and best individual/business.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center

Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Outdoors: Legendary fishing trip that was

Sometimes, people regret things they’ve done, and other times, we regret things we didn’t do. On the second point, I had one of those times last week when my schedule didn’t allow me to take a fishing trip with guide Michael Houston and catfishing legend Danny King to Richland-Chambers.
RICHLAND, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baby Frankie's father pushes for speedy trial, mother asks for more time

The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales sought more time Thursday to build her defense, while the child’s father requested his case go to trial quickly. Laura Jane Villalon remains under indictment on charges of capital murder and injury to a child in the death of her 2-year-old son, who was found battered and dead in a dumpster in the summer of 2020, after police reported Villalon had falsely claimed he went missing. The boy’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, is under indictment on a charge of abandoning a child, accused of breaking a Child Protective Services agreement to not leave Frankie and two of his siblings alone with Villalon.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Killeen 32, Waco High 6

KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams. Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception. Waco...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hillsboro 62, Venus 9

VENUS — The Eagles turned in a season-high scoring output in clinching the final playoff spot in District 4-4A Div. II. Hillsboro (5-5, 2-3) needed a win to wrap up the position and handled its business. Ezrian Emory, the area’s leader in tackles, did most of his damage on offense in this one, as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown while catching three balls for 32 yards.
HILLSBORO, TX
WacoTrib.com

MCC women survive thriller; Highlanders blow out Our Lady of Lake

MCC (1-1) found itself tied at 50 with four minutes to go, but former Marlin star Aniya Williams scored the go-ahead bucket on a midrange jumper and Chelsea Wooten added a driving layin to give the Highlassies a four-point edge. MCC’s defense held firm, as Angelina scored only one basket...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor notebook: Road win keeps Bears in hunt for Big 12 title game

Three weeks ago, Baylor looked like it had no chance of getting back to the Big 12 championship game after winning the title last year. Now the Bears have a shot after beating Kansas at home and knocking off Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the road to improve to 4-2 in the Big 12 with three games remaining.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

No. 1 Mart 70, Hubbard 0

MART — Compared to everyone else in its district, Mart is just on another level. The top-ranked Panthers pocketed their fifth shutout in six district games to cap off a perfect regular season with a dismantling of the Jaguars. Mart (10-0, 6-0 in District 10-2A Div. II) outscored its district foes, 372-22, and Wortham was the only team to actually score on the Panthers in league play. In all, Mart has six shutouts on the year, including a non-district blanking of Paris Chisum.
HUBBARD, TX
WacoTrib.com

La Vega comes up short in chase of Stephenville, 42-28

Two weeks ago, Stephenville was the No. 1 team in the state in Class 4A Division I. Since then, the Yellowjackets had suffered back-to-back defeats to China Spring and Alvarado by a combined three points. Tate Maruska made sure that losing streak didn’t hit three when Stephenville traveled to meet La Vega on Thursday.
STEPHENVILLE, TX

