The mother of Baby Frankie Gonzales sought more time Thursday to build her defense, while the child’s father requested his case go to trial quickly. Laura Jane Villalon remains under indictment on charges of capital murder and injury to a child in the death of her 2-year-old son, who was found battered and dead in a dumpster in the summer of 2020, after police reported Villalon had falsely claimed he went missing. The boy’s father, Lorenzo Gonzales, is under indictment on a charge of abandoning a child, accused of breaking a Child Protective Services agreement to not leave Frankie and two of his siblings alone with Villalon.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO