EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home can accommodate 688 people, but it has been operating below capacity because of a staff shortage. Jennifer Stewart-King, administrator of the Upper Nazareth Township facility, told County Council's Human Services Committee on Thursday that the average population, or "census," in October was 407, with 281 open beds. The county's PPD, or hours of nursing care per patient per day, was 3.2, exceeding the standard set by the State of Pennsylvania.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO