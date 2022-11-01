Read full article on original website
Swaby guilty on all charges related to rape, assault of Lehigh, Lafayette students
EASTON, Pa. – A man accused of assaulting five college students at Lehigh University and Lafayette College was found guilty on 26 charges Friday afternoon at Northampton County Courthouse. Clement Swaby, 36, was accused of rape, burglary, and the assault of five different female college students in three separate...
DA: Driver of vehicle that hit, killed ASD teacher's aide near Dieruff High School charged
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was driving a vehicle that hit and killed an Allentown School District teacher's aide in early September is facing charges. Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, has been charged with careless driving – unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses for which citations have been issued, according to a news release from the DA's office.
Ex-councilman: Misconduct charges are 'egregious overreach, abuse of power'
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The former Phillipsburg councilman charged with misconduct is speaking out, saying he is innocent and that the charges against him are politically motivated. Prosecutor: Former Phillipsburg councilman accused of official misconduct. Robert Fulper, who was on town council from 2018-2021, released a statement through his attorneys Thursday,...
Report of shooting near Reading HS prompts lockdown
READING, Pa. — The report of a shooting near Reading High School prompted a lockdown of the building for a brief time Thursday afternoon. The original dispatch was for a shooting in the area of North 13th and Spring streets, which is about a block north of the school's main entrance.
Reading police seek man in armed robbery of credit union
READING, Pa. — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man who robbed a credit union in southwest Reading. The holdup was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. The robber approached a teller with...
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
Warren Co. prosecutor: Fulper had adversaries' confidential info
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — The Warren County Prosecutor's Office says a former Phillipsburg councilmember stole the confidential information of his political adversaries and held it on his personal devices. Investigators say former Phillipsburg Town Council Vice President Robert Fulper had 18 pieces of personal information from seven former town employees....
PSP: Man loses $194K to woman he met on Facebook
PERRY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has been scammed out of nearly $200,000, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators with PSP's Reading-based Troop L said someone became friends with the man on Facebook and gained his trust over several months through text messages, emails, and phone calls.
39 taken to hospital after LVA Regional Charter School evacuated
HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Students and staff at the high school building of Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School in Hanover Township, Northampton County, were evacuated Friday afternoon. In an email from LVA CEO Susan Mauser to the school community just after 1 p.m., she wrote that the upper...
PSP fire marshal investigating fire in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner and a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal are investigating a house fire in Berks County. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Church Lane Road in Exeter Township for the reports of smoke and flames coming from a home.
No hazardous readings detected at LVA Regional Charter School
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Friday students at the Lehigh Valley Academy High School were evacuated after 47 students and adults were transported to hospitals for feeling sick. All patients, 39 at LVHN and eight at St. Luke's, have since been released and sent home. Fire crews started monitoring air levels...
Hookah lounge causing problems, Allentown neighbors say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business. Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522...
Unattended cooking blamed for fatal fire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that claimed the life of a man in Reading last weekend. Jeremy Searfoss, the city's fire marshal, said Friday that unattended cooking sparked the fire on the first floor of 203 Schuylkill Ave. Firefighters were dispatched to...
BCCC offers micro grants to help students with necessities, holding fundraiser
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- It's estimated that nearly 50 percent of college students experience food or housing insecurity. Now a school in Bucks County is taking matters into its own hands to help students in need. 20-year-old Lateefat Adewale is working towards a business degree, but for this Bucks Community College...
Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
Northampton County ponders appropriate population for Gracedale
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County's Gracedale Nursing Home can accommodate 688 people, but it has been operating below capacity because of a staff shortage. Jennifer Stewart-King, administrator of the Upper Nazareth Township facility, told County Council's Human Services Committee on Thursday that the average population, or "census," in October was 407, with 281 open beds. The county's PPD, or hours of nursing care per patient per day, was 3.2, exceeding the standard set by the State of Pennsylvania.
Fostering Hope looking for volunteers, donations in Berks
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A local nonprofit is looking for volunteers and donations to help get set up. Fostering Hope originally started in Montgomery County when foster moms there saw the need for additional items when placing foster kids. "They wanted to fill in the gap and also make...
Man dies after being hit by car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A 67-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Bethlehem last week died early Friday morning. Ronald K. Mayo of Minersville died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the area of East Fourth and Buchanan streets around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
