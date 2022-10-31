Read full article on original website
Friday Severe Weather Chances
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storm will move across the area on Friday morning with a chance for a few storms. An isolated storm may produce some gusty winds and perhaps a little severe weather. The greater chance for severe storms develops closer to I35 in the afternoon as a line develops and moves east. The system will be east of us on Saturday and Sunday with more great fall weather expected.
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the regular season.
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Cardboard boat race
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a longtime homecoming tradition. Despite cold and rainy weather conditions, MSU Texas organizations gathered to compete in the cardboard...
Wichita Falls Transfer Station closes until further notice
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Transfer Station will be closed to the public until further notice, city officials announced Wednesday. The scale is reportedly inoperable and the city has a maintenance crew on the way to repair it. Customers who need to dispose of household waste during...
WF artist commissoned by The Alliance to paint mural at Weeks Park
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls Public works department has partnered with the alliance to commission artist Aaron Soto of Wichita Falls to design and paint a four-sided mural on a building in weeks park. Soto says this is part of a beautification program that they’re...
Life Decisions Program coming to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Life Decisions Program, created to educate middle schoolers on the dangers of drugs, is coming back to Wichita Falls next week. The Wichita County judges are hosting the event and have invited a toxicologist from Houston to speak to community members. The event will be...
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
Emily Blake explains the details of the shoe drive she put together for her Eagle Scout Project. John 1:12 Productions presents free Christian concert in Graham. Curtis Ribble explained the details of a free Christian concert taking place in Graham.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: Newly released court documents are shedding light on the investigation into a shooting that claimed the life of a 45 year old Wichita Falls man. Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block...
One injured in rollover wreck on FM 367
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A rollover wreck sent a 74 year old man to the hospital Tuesday night. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the driver was taken by AMR to the hospital for a head injury. A Wichita County Facebook Post stated Iowa Park Fire had to cut the man from the vehicle.
Herb Easley Motors presents check to Big Country Veterans
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Herb Easley Motors presented a check to Big Country Veterans on Wednesday. That money was raised from Falls Jam and totaled out to be $35,000. Big Country Veterans is a nonprofit that provides support to veteran’s who served and those who are still active.
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.
Mount Pleasant Baptist support group completes Live Well Workshop
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church recently received certificates for completing a special 6-week workshop on living well. The “Live Well Workshops: Take Back Your Health” was developed by Standfield University and provided by Wichita Falls Health Department instructors...
Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend. Officers were called to the intersection of Humphreys and Juarez streets around 8:43 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. The victim reportedly told officers that he was stabbed by his...
Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Noel Martin, accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October, 2021. Our crews at the Wichita County Courthouse say a verdict was reached Tuesday. Noel Martin was found guilty of Murder,...
