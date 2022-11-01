Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Predicting Drug-Drug and Drug-Gene Interactions in a Community Pharmacy Population
Daniel Dowd, PharmD, Gabriela Williams, PharmD, BCPS, BCPP, Daniel VanDorn, PharmD, Stephen Clarke, BSBA, David S. Krause, MD, Jeffrey Botbyl, MS, Stephen R. Saklad, PharmD, BCPP. The American Journal of Managed Care, November 2022, Volume 28, Issue 11. The probability of drug interactions increases when genetic polymorphisms are considered, indicating...
ajmc.com
EV+P Combination Strategy Changing Bladder Cancer Treatment Landscape
Arlene Siefker-Radtke, MD: Looking at the data presented, it’s certainly very possible that enfortumab vedotin [EV] plus pembrolizumab could be a game-changer in how we treat our patients with metastatic urothelial cancer. The combination is showing an improved objective response rate. It’s also suggesting an improvement in the median duration of response that we hope will translate to the overall survival benefit that we all hope to achieve when developing combination strategies. With a response rate this high, there’s even thought [about whether] this could compete with cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Even though [chemotherapy] is given in less than half of patients with metastatic urothelial cancer, itstill has toxicity, with neutropenic fever rates around 30% or greater, often resulting in readmission to the hospital.
ajmc.com
Empagliflozin Cuts Risk of Cardiovascular Death, More Severe CKD by 28%, Study Finds
Empagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, reduced the risk of death or worsening progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) by 28%, according to results published Friday at Kidney Week 2022. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at risk for progressing to worse disease or dying from cardiovascular issues had...
ajmc.com
Macitentan Safety, Effectiveness in PAH Confirmed in New Analysis
Two data sets from patients with severe pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) show the benefits of macitentan (Opsumit) monotherapy despite guidelines calling for combination therapy, even among patients with World Health Organizational functional class I-II disease. Data from the OPsumit Users Registry (OPUS) and OPsumit Historical USers cohort (OrPHeUS) demonstrate the...
ajmc.com
Impact of Food Affordability on Diabetes-Related Preventable Hospitalization
Sujith Ramachandran, PhD, Yiqiao Zhang, MS, Tyler J. Dunn, PhD, Swarnali Goswami, MS, Eric Pittman, PharmD, Georgianna Mann, PhD, Annie Cafer, PhD. Medicaid enrollees residing in counties with greater food affordability had lower odds of preventable hospitalization related to diabetes. ABSTRACT. Objectives: This study aims to estimate the burden of...
ajmc.com
As Medical Falsehoods Persist, Concerns About Future Pandemic Readiness Grow
Physicians and scientists are worried about the future pandemic preparedness, and the reasons why are largely due to social and political influences, according to a keynote speech and panel discussion on the first day of Kidney Week 2022. Why should nephrologists care about preventing the next pandemic? That was the...
ajmc.com
Change in Smoking Status and Subsequent BMI Change Linked to NAFLD Risk
Across 4 types of smoking status groups, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) risk significantly increased among participants who saw an increase in body mass index (BMI) and decreased among participants whose BMI went down. Change in body mass index (BMI) following change in smoking status is strongly associated with risk...
ajmc.com
Glomerular Filtration Rate Based on Cystatin C More Accurate for Predicting CVD, Mortality
A prospective population-based cohort study found that glomerular filtration rate based on cystatin C was more sensitive and specific for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality risks compared with glomerular filtration rate based on creatinine. A study published in JAMA Network Open found that estimated glomerular filtration rate based on creatinine...
ajmc.com
Microinjection via the Suprachoroidal Space: A Review of a Novel Mode of Administration
Supplements and Featured Publications, Microinjection via the Suprachoroidal Space: A Review of a Novel Mode of Administration,. Standard ocular drug delivery methods generally are safe and effective for treating diseases of the eye. However, many routes of administration carry the risk of adverse effects due to drug exposure to anterior ocular tissues. Additionally, these delivery methods may not result in high and consistent levels of a therapeutic agent delivered to target tissues for diseases affecting the posterior segment of the eye. Injection into the suprachoroidal space (SCS) represents an alternative method of ocular drug delivery to the posterior segment. SCS injection facilitates targeted distribution to affected chorioretinal tissues for potential efficacy benefits, compartmentalization away from unaffected anterior segment tissues for potential safety benefits, and a high degree of bioavailability. Furthermore, the SCS may serve as a drug depot for long-acting drug delivery of small-molecule suspensions. Until recently, drug delivery to the SCS could be achieved only in the operating room setting with anesthetic immobilization of the eye and surgical dissection through the sclera. A novel microneedle device, the SCS Microinjector® (Clearside Biomedical, Inc) was developed to permit physicians to administer therapies safely and reliably into the SCS in the office setting. Successful use of SCS injection has been demonstrated with triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension (Xipere®, Bausch + Lomb), a novel formulation optimized for use with the SCS Microinjector®. FDA approval of this combination drug and device for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis (UME) was based on outcomes from the phase 3 PEACHTREE study (NCT02595398); other important studies included its long-term observational extension (MAGNOLIA; NCT02952001) and an open-label safety study (AZALEA; NCT03097315). The SCS Microinjector® together with triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension for use in the SCS presents an opportunity for safe and effective drug delivery for the treatment of UME and, potentially, for broader use with alternate medications to treat other ocular diseases that impact chorioretinal tissues (eg, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, choroidal melanoma).
ajmc.com
Earlier ART Linked to Better Long-term HIV Outcomes
An extended follow-up to a 2015 study further supports that beginning antiretroviral therapy (ART) earlier is linked to better long-term outcomes compared with delayed ART initiation. Initiating antiretroviral therapy (ART) earlier in the course of HIV infection is linked to better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to...
ajmc.com
COA's Bo Gamble: Help Your Patient, Not Your Profit Center
"We need to get rid of all obstacles that are getting in the way of the patient getting their care," said Bo Gamble, director of strategic practice initiatives at Community Oncology Alliance (COA). Bo Gamble, the longtime director of strategic practice initiatives at the Community Oncology Alliance, was honored October...
ajmc.com
SLE Prevalence Varies Across Low- and Middle-Income Countries
Colombia and Brazil had the highest prevalence and incidence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a new investigation found. A new analysis of low- and middle-income countries suggests that cases of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are on the rise, although rates of the disease vary significantly from country to country and there is a need for more reliable data with regard to the prevalence of the disease in certain countries.
ajmc.com
Health Equity, CRISPR Results Among Topics to Be Covered at AHA 2022
The American Heart Association (AHA) will hold its annual conference in person in Chicago and online from November 5-7, with sessions on health equity and gene editing receiving particular focus. The annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) will feature sessions on topics in the cardiology field, with health...
ajmc.com
Dr Brent W. Miller on Emerging Technologies in Home Dialysis and Strategies to Improve Uptake
Brent W. Miller, MD, board certified nephrologist and professor of clinical medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, discussed new and emerging technologies for at-home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, as well as efforts that have been made to address uptake issues for patients with kidney disease. Several emerging technologies in...
ajmc.com
Sleep Quality Associated With Variation in Gut Microbiota Composition
A study found that gut microbiota composition was associated with sleep quality and cognitive performance in older adults with insomnia. A study published in Nature and Science of Sleep found that there was an association between variance in gut microbiota composition and sleep quality and cognitive performance in a group of older adults who had insomnia. These findings highlight gut microbiota as a potential indicator for auxiliary diagnosis of older adults with insomnia and cognitive decline.
Comments / 0