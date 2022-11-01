November ‘Out of the Blue’ points to Dec. 1 scholarship deadline, creating a diverse IT workforce, training pros to help families

Read full article on original website
mtsunews.com
MTSU leadership summit speakers stress importance of connections, hope in workplace
Author Ryan Jenkins began his keynote remarks for Middle Tennessee State University’s recent Leadership Summit at Embassy Suites with the story of the tiny hamlet of Kugluktuk in western Canada that at one point had the world’s highest teen suicide rate despite a population of just under 1,500 people.
MTSU’s Keyboard Artist Series continues Nov. 8 with award-winning pianist Kim
The MTSU School of Music is continuing celebrating its 20th year as the first all-Steinway school in Tennessee by welcoming acclaimed pianist and educator Sun Min Kim on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a free public concert in its popular “Keyboard Artist Series.”. Kim’s performance will begin at 7:30 p.m....
As MTSU builds Kentucky prospects through True Blue Tour, this counselor’s doing her part
LEXINGTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After handing Amy Medley the microphone to talk to the audience of prospective Louisville students and their parents this week, Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee may want to request she speak at future recruiting events. “I’m ready to do it,” said...
MTSU plans Nov. 7 campuswide tornado siren test, weather permitting
MTSU plans to conduct its monthly tornado siren test on campus and at the Miller Coliseum Complex this Monday, Nov. 7, at 11:20 a.m. The test, conducted by the University Police Department, once again is a brief opportunity to ensure MTSU’s outdoor warning system is working as needed. No safety actions are necessary, and no campus activities will be affected.
