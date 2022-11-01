The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO