The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 257 of the invasion

Ukraine is bracing for power blackouts and fresh Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. Russia “is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of massive attacks on our infrastructure, primarily energy”, said Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president. Ukraine faced a 32% deficit in projected power supply on Monday, said Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno, a major supplier of energy to the capital. “This is a lot, and it’s force majeure,” he said. About 500 power generators were being sent to Ukraine by 17 EU countries as 4.5m Ukrainians were left without power.
For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it has provided military drones to Russia, but says only a few were delivered months before the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Iran's state-run media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the number of drones that were provided to...
