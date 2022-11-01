Read full article on original website
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?. In a different political universe, that might seem outlandish, considering hand-count audits of paper ballots and...
Scholz and Xi agree Russia would cross a line with nuclear weapons in Ukraine
BERLIN — He had just 11 hours in Beijing, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used this precious time to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russia's President Vladimir Putin to prevent further escalation in Ukraine. During Friday's meeting, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that...
Why Americans living abroad are a voting bloc with untapped political potential
After graduating high school in Georgia in 1969, Herbert Ruffin was drafted into the military to serve as an infantryman in Vietnam. A year later, he was badly wounded in a firefight. He was awarded the Purple Heart and went on to serve his country for more than two decades.
Pakistan's former prime minister is shot in the leg as he campaigns for new elections
A gunman opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine others were also wounded. The identity of the gunman, who was arrested at the scene, was...
Reporter's notebook: Haiti's at a breaking point but few want foreign intervention
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Johnny Jean Batiste used to go to church to pray for his family, his health and sometimes his material needs. But now, the 29-year-old says his country, Haiti, needs his prayers. "There is one thing I am asking God: It is, give us peace," Batiste says,...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 257 of the invasion
Ukraine is bracing for power blackouts and fresh Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. Russia “is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of massive attacks on our infrastructure, primarily energy”, said Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president. Ukraine faced a 32% deficit in projected power supply on Monday, said Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno, a major supplier of energy to the capital. “This is a lot, and it’s force majeure,” he said. About 500 power generators were being sent to Ukraine by 17 EU countries as 4.5m Ukrainians were left without power.
Russia rejoins U.N. deal to ship grain from Ukraine, easing food insecurity concerns
ISTANBUL — Russia has returned to the United Nations-brokered deal to safely ship Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Russia's move to suspend participation over the weekend had caused a spike in global wheat prices and raised fresh concerns over international food shortages. "Based on our conversation with Mr....
Ukrainian soldiers are picking up new skills — even from YouTube — to fight Russia
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — On the second day of the war with Russia, Anatoliy Nikitin and Stas Volovyk, two Ukrainian army reservists, were ordered to deliver NLAW anti-tank missiles to fellow soldiers in the suburbs north of Kyiv. Then, as they stood exposed on a highway, Nikitin, who goes by the battle nickname Concrete, says they received new orders.
For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it has provided military drones to Russia, but says only a few were delivered months before the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Iran's state-run media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the number of drones that were provided to...
