Long Beach, CA

Thrillist

The Best SoCal Airports to Fly Out of Besides LAX

Travel is magic, a way to broaden your experience, refresh your spirit, and find new appreciation for the world at large. But traveling can also suck, especially if you happen to be flying out of LAX, and even more so if you happen to be flying out of LAX around the holidays. LA’s major airport is crowded and inconvenient, with inadequate public transportation, expensive parking, long lines, and endless construction mucking everything up. Allegedly, the ongoing construction will be completed and lack of public transit options will be resolved ahead of the 2028 Olympics, but in the meantime it makes traveling through the hub a wild card of inconvenient adventures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

First phase of modernization efforts at LAX terminals complete

A major component of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 is complete with Wednesday’s opening of Terminal 4.5 Core, which provides a centralized location where passengers can travel between the Lower/Arrivals and Upper/Departures levels. The Terminal 4.5 Core allows passengers to travel between the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023

The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
LONG BEACH, CA
mediafeed.org

$10M ‘house of sin’ in Hollywood has its own casino & night club

An 8-story Hollywood Hills home with eclectic interiors and a party-ready setup is looking for its newest fun-loving owners. With a unique set of amenities — that include a two-story nightclub, a games room with casino tables, and a grotto with a jacuzzi — the house looks like it jumped right out of an MTV Cribs episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA

California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Does the Pacific Coast Highway Start and End?

The PCH starts in Orange County, just a few miles south of Irvine and Long Beach, and runs all the way up to Mendocino County in the northern part of California. A Pacific Coast Highway road trip would be about 655 miles total, about three-quarters of the California coastline. When you reach the northern terminus of the PCH, you can continue to travel along the coast by taking Rt 101 north all the way up to the Canadian border, although the views on 101 aren’t quite as pretty. On the southern end, the PCH terminates by merging with I-5, which will take you down through San Diego and into Tijuana, Mexico.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
cottagesgardens.com

The Insta-Famous ‘Blanco Bungalow’ in California Lists for Just Under $1M

If this stucco Long Beach home looks familiar to you, it might be because it has a following of 44,500 Instagram followers. The circa-1920s Spanish-style bungalow has been caringly restored over the years, all of which has been documented on the property’s Instagram page. The owners are now looking to sell their labor of love, The Blanco Bungalow, for $999,000—down from its original $1.1 million price tag.
LONG BEACH, CA
lacar.com

Cars and Coffee Springs Up in San Gabriel

The brainchild of Dr. Felix Nunez, a local resident, Cars and Coffee San Gabriel started at 7:00AM and drew a nice handful of cars. Dr. Nunez commented on the reason for the event: “We want to bring neighbors, community members, together.” Of course the event, which will be repeated the last Saturday of every month, welcomes one and all from anywhere you might be. The next event is the last Saturday of November, the 26th. The gathered crowd talked Felix into starting at 7:30 on that day. The parking lot is at the corner of Mission and Las Tunas in San Gabriel. Look up “Paris Baguette San Gabriel” for the exact spot.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beverlypress.com

Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.

“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
leisuregrouptravel.com

Why Irvine, California is a Favorite with International Travelers

A small, big city with a diverse diaspora that attracts travelers from far and near, Irvine, California in Orange County exudes the perfect blend of a suburban and urban vibe. Beyond housing major technology startups, Irvine is also home to the prestigious University of California Irvine, which attracts prospective international students looking to tour the campus or enroll for a program. Natural beauty is abounding in Irvine. It affords a scenic coastline dotted with nearby beaches, acres of parks and protected habitats and one-of-a-kind attractions. Coupled with perfect weather 350 days in a year, Irvine has something for everyone, and international visitors can expect a multifaceted experience while on a holiday in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
PASADENA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

It’s Surf City’s new royalty

A reminder to you regardless of which city you live in … daylight savings ends this weekend and standard time resumes. To put it another way, it’s spring forward and fall back. On Sunday you should set your clock back at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. (assuming you’re awake that that time). Or you can just change your timepieces before you go to bed on Saturday night.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

