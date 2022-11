Nov. 3—SELINSGROVE — A 38-year-old Winfield man is in Snyder County Prison on assault charges following a large scale police search. Shane M. Ewig is accused of assaulting Michelle Kline in a Selinsgrove borough apartment during an argument at about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 22, borough police officer Monty Anders said in court documents.

