Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Best BBQ in the Boise Area
We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!
Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
Idaho’s Surprising Place in the History of Starbucks’ Famous Holiday Cups
Call us, naive but we didn’t realize just how long Starbucks has been famous for its holiday cups!. To quote Taylor Swift, “Hi. It’s me, I’m the problem. It’s me.” It wasn’t our choice, but we were born and raised in a different part of the country where Dunkin’ Donuts reigns supreme over Starbucks. After graduating college, leaving the cruddy town we grew up in and starting our adult lives in Boise, our Starbucks intake increased greatly.
A Tiny Home Built for 1 (Maybe 2) on Nampa’s Facebook Marketplace [Photos]
Have you seen this tiny home for sale on Facebook Marketplace yet? Y’all some of these homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace are actually really great deals, and they're tempting me haha! Check out the pictures of this tiny home for sale in Nampa, Idaho 👇. And one of...
These 5 Boise Businesses Are Offering Free Birth Control, Plan B
Women's reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and everything surrounding the polarizing issue has been front and center for months now. As many should be able to recall, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade, allowing states like Idaho, Texas, and many others to virtually ban abortion. In the instance of Idaho, a "trigger law" was already in place, meaning that an abortion ban would go into place as soon as (and at the time, IF) Roe vs. Wade was overturned.
3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho
Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball
We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money. Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
KIVI-TV
Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls
This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev. In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls. Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand. “There are a...
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise Officials Should Show Pride Like Support For Idaho Veterans
One of our area's most important events returns this weekend after being canceled for the last few years due to the pandemic. Have you heard about why you should spend your Saturday morning in downtown Boise? If you're waiting for the Boise mayor or her city council to promote the event with the same intensity as they did with the Boise Gay Pride Parade, you'll be soundly disappointed.
Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need
A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area
We’re well-into Fall weather now and Winter is right around the corner. That means indoor things to do in the Boise area will become even more popular — and going to the movies is always at the top of the list. But what theaters are the most recommended...
One of the Most Important Things You Can Do for Your Idaho Home This Winter
If cluelessness is the mother of invention, forgetfulness must be the father of misfortune!. When it comes to homeownership, there are dozens of responsibilities to account for! According to Better Homes and Gardens, the homeowner's definitive guide to caring for their property, key home maintenance includes:. Exterior maintenance such as...
Post Register
Boise firefighters stop flames from damaging home interior
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No damage to the interior of a home on W. Foxfire Street, thanks to the quick action of the Boise Fire Department. Firefighters put out the fire on the exterior of the home before it moved inside. Pictures posted on Twitter show the flames from...
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
