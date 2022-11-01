ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best BBQ in the Boise Area

We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!

Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
Idaho’s Surprising Place in the History of Starbucks’ Famous Holiday Cups

Call us, naive but we didn’t realize just how long Starbucks has been famous for its holiday cups!. To quote Taylor Swift, “Hi. It’s me, I’m the problem. It’s me.” It wasn’t our choice, but we were born and raised in a different part of the country where Dunkin’ Donuts reigns supreme over Starbucks. After graduating college, leaving the cruddy town we grew up in and starting our adult lives in Boise, our Starbucks intake increased greatly.
These 5 Boise Businesses Are Offering Free Birth Control, Plan B

Women's reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and everything surrounding the polarizing issue has been front and center for months now. As many should be able to recall, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade, allowing states like Idaho, Texas, and many others to virtually ban abortion. In the instance of Idaho, a "trigger law" was already in place, meaning that an abortion ban would go into place as soon as (and at the time, IF) Roe vs. Wade was overturned.
3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho

Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball

We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money. Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!
Boise Officials Should Show Pride Like Support For Idaho Veterans

One of our area's most important events returns this weekend after being canceled for the last few years due to the pandemic. Have you heard about why you should spend your Saturday morning in downtown Boise? If you're waiting for the Boise mayor or her city council to promote the event with the same intensity as they did with the Boise Gay Pride Parade, you'll be soundly disappointed.
Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need

A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
Boise firefighters stop flames from damaging home interior

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No damage to the interior of a home on W. Foxfire Street, thanks to the quick action of the Boise Fire Department. Firefighters put out the fire on the exterior of the home before it moved inside. Pictures posted on Twitter show the flames from...
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

