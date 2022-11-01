Read full article on original website
Live Gameday Updates: FSU at Miami - Pregame Questions
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marks the seventh ninth game in 2022 for the Seminoles. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown nationally on ABC. It marks the third time this season the Seminoles have been in the primetime slot for ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
National media predicts Miami vs. Florida State on Saturday
It’s Miami-Florida State, one of the greatest traditional rivalries in college football. A matchup that typically auto-generates the phrase, “throw out the records” has become a complete buy-in on the Seminoles as they roll into Hard Rock Stadium winning just one of their last four games. Mike...
Noles247 Staff Predictions: Florida State vs. Miami
Florida State (5-3) travels to the 305 to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) inside Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles got back on track with a blowout win against Georgia Tech this past week. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the 'Canes to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Quindarrius Jones says he is 'locked in' with FSU Football
Quindarrius Jones says he is 'locked in' with FSU Football

FSU DB commitment is locked in.
Trey Benson, the missed-tackle maker, is being utilized perfectly so far at FSU
Florida State running back Trey Benson is distinguishing himself as one of the more physical and hard-to-tackle runners in the country. Benson, an Oregon transfer who played sparingly last season following a 2020 knee injury, has steadily worked his way into the rotation in his first year with the Seminoles. FSU has accentuated the big back’s strengths, putting him in position to get outside and into the second level.
Scoop: Four-Star WR to check out FSU-Miami
Scoop: Four-Star WR to check out FSU-Miami

Stay tuned to Noles247 for the latest on FSU recruiting and team scoop.
Tallahassee, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Gadsden County High School football team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. The Milton High School football team will have a game with Godby High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:01.
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
Tallahassee People on the Move
Stearns Weaver Miller Names New Tallahassee Shareholder. Stearns Weaver Miller announced that Amanda Bennis, Laura Lefebvre Balard, Aubrey Burris, David Coulter, Paul Crucet, Coral Del Mar López, Ivette Delgado, Amy Jellicorse, William Lawrence, Lisette Martinez, and Erin Tilton have been promoted to Shareholders. The newest Shareholders span the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Tallahassee offices and have wide-ranging practices.
FAMU Homecoming Convocation Speaker Tiffany Greene Invokes Rich Family Rattler Legacy
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene invoked her family’s rich Rattler legacy as she addressed a near-capacity, lively, spirited Al Lawson Multipurpose Center for the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. A former queen of Orange and Green, Greene was introduced by her husband, Aaron Berry, who was...
Colquitt, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Colquitt, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Seminole County Middle High School football team will have a game with Miller County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5-4 Freeport getting set to host 9-0 Sneads. Let’s deal with the Bulldogs first. Coach Arntz and his guys currently the 5th ranked team in 1-R Region One, and with the top six of those 8 teams making the playoffs, well the Dogs have a playoff spot at this point. Baker and Holmes are just ahead of Freeport, though neither is expected to lose to Vernon or Destin respectively, so improving their seeding is unlikely. So no pressure, and perhaps that’s why coach Arntz seems happy to be hosting the undefeated Pirates.
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Cairo
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there are still Region titles up for grabs in south Georgia.
Freeport, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Freeport, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sneads High School football team will have a game with Freeport High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00.
Darlene Taylor, Keith Jenkins run in rematch for State House District 173 seat
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With election season here, WALB News 10 is following several races including Georgia House of Representatives District 173. That covers Grady and Thomas County. Darlene Taylor has served as the Georgia Representative for District 173 for 11 years now and said she’s not ready for her...
ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Thomas County Central's Sam Brown
Thomas County Central's Sam Brown is this week's ABC 27 Scholar Athlete of the Week.
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
