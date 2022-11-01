Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub is serving up the Jalapeño Popper Pie for Cincinnati Pizza Week. It's a 10-inch pizza with jalapeño cream cheese, smoky bacon, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella and cheddar and topped with crispy strips.

Calling all pizza lovers: Cincinnati Pizza Week is back for its seventh year. Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, participating restaurants will craft a special pizza – from signature pies to secret menu specialties – for just $9 (minimum of 10 inches).

You can find participating restaurants and their offerings with the official Pizza Week app . And by checking in and eating pizza, you can also win prizes. If you check into four locations, you’ll automatically be entered to win a grand prize of $300 in gift cards.



You can also earn points by checking in on the app and eating pizza. The person who earns the most points wins the title of “Biggest Pizza Lover in Cincinnati” as well as $300 in gift cards.

As of press time, participating restaurants include:

Bircus (Covington and Ludlow)

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Catch-A-Fire Pizza (Blue Ash, Lebanon and Oakley @ Madtree Brewery)

Dewey’s Pizza (Anderson, Clifton, Crestview Hills, Harper’s Point, Harrison Greene, Kenwood, Oakley Square and West Chester

Fireside Pizza

Goodfellas Pizzeria (Covington, OTR and Pleasant Ridge)

Hoppin Vines

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub (Crestview Hills and Fairfield Township)

Mikey’s Late Night Slice,

RJ Cinema Four Mile Pig

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

Strong's Brick Oven Pizzeria (Hebron, Lawrenceburg, Newport, Reading and Union)

Taft’s Brewpourium

Taglio Bar and Pizzeria (Columbia- Tusculum, Montgomery and OTR,

The Gruff

Two Cities Pizza

The Works Brick Oven Restaurant

Whether you like just plain cheese or something a little more edgy, like the Jalapeño Popper Pie from MacKenzie River Pizza or Goodfellas’ Frankie Pickles (spicy pepperoni, zesty dill pickle chips and buffalo ranch), Cincinnati Pizza Week is a great way to get out and celebrate Cincinnati’s food culture, no matter which way you slice it.



Find more information about Cincinnati Pizza Week and each restaurants' $9 pie here .



