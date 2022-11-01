Read full article on original website
Former Syracuse basketball star takes JV coaching job at Liverpool
Former Syracuse University basketball player Preston Shumpert is the new coach for the Liverpool JV boys basketball team. Shumpert coached Liverpool’s freshman team last year.
J.T. Tuimoloau shuts the door on playing basketball for Ohio State
When J.T. Tuimoloau came to Ohio State, there was hope that he wouldn't just be a one-sport athlete. While he was a five-star prospect as one of the country's top-five football players in the 2021 class, Tuimoloau also was a coveted basketball recruit and received scholarship offers in both sports from a number of schools, including the Buckeyes.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's exhibition win over Truman State
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke to the media following Iowa's 118-72 exhibition victory over Truman State on Monday. Here is everything that McCaffery said. What made you think you might use Tony Perkins at point guard?. “Well, I mean, you watch him, he gets to the rim, he pushes...
PODCAST: Recruiting horror stories from Bryan Harsin's tenure
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King and Christian Clemente recount Auburn's downfall in recruiting under Bryan Harsin and why the Tigers can't get much worse there under the next head coach. RUN TIME: 34 minutes. Listen to this episode elsewhere using these links. Reminder...
What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club
Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
Tennessee vs. Georgia football: Josh Heupel struck by Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett's 'confidence'
Tennessee and Georgia face off in what is perhaps the most anticipated college football game of the 2022 season Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens. And though the Volunteers offense is the creme of the crop, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is not overlooking a Georgia offense that ranks right behind the Vols within the SEC. Heupel offered praise for Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday ahead of the game, commending the confidence and poise as Georgia looks to repeat as national champions.
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton announces end of career after injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State punter Tom Hutton, a 32-year-old Australian native, announced via social media Tuesday evening the end of his senior season and career with the Cowboys. Hutton suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of a loss at Kansas State on Saturday. "That's a wrap," Hutton...
Paul Finebaum rips Michigan State, Mel Tucker for 'blanket' statements after postgame altercation at Michigan
Fallout continues to come from the ugly postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State, and Paul Finebaum has polar opposite takes on both sides. Finebaum commended Jim Harbaugh while taking a shot at the Spartans and Mel Tucker Tuesday morning on Get Up!. “I give coach Harbaugh enormous credit for...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
Auburn coaching candidates: Urban Meyer, Deion Sanders lead Sporting News' top 10 options
Auburn football's firing of Bryan Harsin this week has resulted in a cavalcade of possibilities on whom the Tigers turn to next as the SEC program jumps to the forefront of job openings within the Power Five ranks. Auburn is considered one of the nation's top jobs given its placement in a recruiting hotbed and the resources the Tigers devote to football. After all, they have given their past three coaching hires since Gene Chizik's national championship in 2010 sizable buyouts.
'Tremendous awakening' if Gonzaga and the Big 12 unite
Bob Huggins remembers being a Big East basketball coach sitting in a gym watching a prep school practice when "one of the more famous coaches in the ACC" approached. "Well, partner," the coach said, "we'll be playing twice a year now." The conversation continued, and Huggins was wondering what to...
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Izzo breaks down MSU's exhibition win over Grand Valley State
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo evaluates what he saw from the Spartans in their lone exhibition game of the season, a win over Division II Grand Valley State.
Michigan State basketball: Barry Sanders reacts to son, Nick, seeing the court in Spartans' exhibition win
Nick Sanders, the son of former NFL star Barry Sanders, checked into Michigan State’s exhibition win over Grand Valley State. And his father could not have been more proud. The younger Sanders is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound former walk-on from Detroit Country Day school. And with a minute left in Michigan State’s 73-56 victory, he entered a Spartans game for the first time.
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
Louisville basketball receives minor penalties from IARP ruling
After more than five years since the FBI unsealed a sweeping investigation into college basketball corruption, the University of Louisville men's basketball program has received a decision on its infractions case from a panel of the NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process. And it appears waiting for 1,865 days was worth...
Week 9's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Michigan closing in on QB, JTT the star Ohio State needs, pain for UF
Week 9 of the college football season featured might have been a popular weekend for byes, but there was still plenty of notable matchups. And with December's Signing Day only getting closer and closer, the wins and losses are having more and more of an impact on recruiting. Below, we...
