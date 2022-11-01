Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Multiple Heartland runners preparing for Missouri cross country State Championships
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri high school cross country state championships begin Friday, November 4, at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia, Mo. Multiple individual runners and teams from the area qualified with their performances at Districts last weekend. In Class 5 District 1, the Jackson Indians boys...
After year of loss, gymnast Shilese Jones wins silver at world championships | Opinion
Shilese Jones adds the all-around silver medal to her team gold in her first appearance at the world gymnastics championships.
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 10 High School Football Rankings: Marquette re-enters Power 25
By Chris Geinosky Week 10 of the Missouri high school football season signified the start of the postseason. Many of the teams ranked in the SBLive Power 25 earned first-round byes and did not play last week. As for the ranked teams that were in action this past week, most of the favorites (aka ...
PART OF THE BEST: BHS, Dewey, OUHS runners stride out at state meets
All things considered, the Bartlesville High girls cross country team turned in a gritty and substantial showing at Saturday’s Class 6A state final in Edmond. Bartlesville romped to seventh place out of 14 teams, missing out sixth place by just five points in the 5K race. “We were super...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman football hoping experience gained by underclassmen leads to wins next year
After Hickman’s 42-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night, the Kewpies’ season came to an end. The year didn’t go the way Hickman hoped it would with a 2-8 record, but a young team with many returning players should give the Kewpies hope for next season.
Pleasant Hill reaches final, Liberty North falls in semifinals: state volleyball scores
The state tournaments for Missouri high school volleyball are in their final stages. Here are the updates scores from the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
