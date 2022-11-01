Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
5 Undeniable Factors Leading to A BYU Victory over Boise State
It's odd that the last dance between two football rivals, Boise State and BYU, has not sold out yet at Albertsons Stadium. Saturday's game will be the last one between the two schools due to BYU joining the Big 12 Conference. Fan bases from both teams looked forward to the matchup for years due to the proximity of Provo to Boise.
Former NFL Great’s $7 Million Star, Idaho Mansion Could Be Yours
Let's not bury the lead on this one true believer. A home in Star has just gone on the market for seven million dollars. The house is priced at just under seven million at $6,995,00. What makes this home so unique? It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 8,577 sqft. The house has been called an experience, and you'll understand why once you see the photos.
Best BBQ in the Boise Area
We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
Heartwarming Photos of Idaho Soldiers Returning From Deployment
After being away from home for a year, Idaho Army National Guard soldiers returned home to a warm welcome despite the chilly temperatures. Nearly 100 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team soldiers arrived home in Boise and were greeted by community members and their families. The soldiers had been deployed to support Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia.
One of The Best Christmas Towns Is Just Hours Away From Boise
Christmas is my favorite time of the year! The decorations, the snow and, it seems to put people in such a great mood. Unless you've waited until the last minute to do some Christmas shopping. I didn't have a snowy Christmas until I moved to Nebraska in 2010 and it changed the way I enjoy Christmas.
Idaho’s #1 Sushi Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Sushi, anyone? Boise is home to a number of amazing restaurants, and among those are some out-of-this-world sushi restaurants. A recent article from Stacker shares the highest-rated sushi restaurants in the Boise area according to Tripadviser, and I was immediately curious to find out who was ranked #1 for Idaho.
The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!
Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho
Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
These 5 Boise Businesses Are Offering Free Birth Control, Plan B
Women's reproductive rights, access to healthcare, and everything surrounding the polarizing issue has been front and center for months now. As many should be able to recall, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v Wade, allowing states like Idaho, Texas, and many others to virtually ban abortion. In the instance of Idaho, a "trigger law" was already in place, meaning that an abortion ban would go into place as soon as (and at the time, IF) Roe vs. Wade was overturned.
Idaho Produces Two Big Powerball Winners Ahead of $1.6 Billion Drawing
When you woke up on Thursday and discovered that there were no winners for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, what did you do with your ticket?. Hopefully, you left it crammed in your wallet instead of crumpling it up and tossing it in the trash! If you still have that ticket, you may want to double check your numbers! The Idaho Lottery revealed that not one, but TWO $100,000 tickets were sold in the Gem State for Wednesday night’s drawing. The “Match 4” tickets were sold near the Idaho-Utah border in Oneida County and closer to home in Ada County.
Why Boise And Caldwell Want You To Run On Thanksgiving Morning
November is a time of Thanksgiving and turkey. If you've ever wanted to make room for that Thanksgiving feast and have a good time, then it's time to join us for the Treasure Turkey Day 5K. For twelve years, folks in Boise have gathered on Thanksgiving morning to run, walk,...
Boise Restaurants That Are Putting Out The Best Calzones
It's National Calzone Day (November 1) and yesterday I asked you for your recommendations "Who makes the best calzone in Boise/Treasure Valley!?". According to NationalToday.com it was in the 1700s "Calzones were invented in Naples, Italy - supposedly as a way to serve people a pizza they could walk around with".
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
5 Outrageously Expensive Idaho Homes You Could Buy When You Win the Powerball
We know that if you win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on November 5, you’ll do something responsible with the money. Pay off your debt. Save for your kids’ college fund. But sometimes, it’s fun to dream about spending that money on something really over the top, right? Personally, we always wanted to build a backyard roller coaster (thanks Sweet Valley Kids books) but that’s a little difficult to do when your current residence is a three-bedroom apartment with no yard, so finding a dream home with acreage to work with would be priority #1!
6 of Boise’s Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers
Finding a coffee shop to call your own can be a feat of trial and error. Back when I was a remote worker, it took me multiple tries and an obscene amount of caffeine to get it right. My search for "the one" included non-negotiable features that included:. Friendly baristas.
One of the Most Important Things You Can Do for Your Idaho Home This Winter
If cluelessness is the mother of invention, forgetfulness must be the father of misfortune!. When it comes to homeownership, there are dozens of responsibilities to account for! According to Better Homes and Gardens, the homeowner's definitive guide to caring for their property, key home maintenance includes:. Exterior maintenance such as...
Spotted: Downtown Boise’s Best Halloween Costumes [Photos]
Spooky Season is always a fun one across the Treasure Valley. Staples like Harrison Boulevard and their big, loud decorations along with the Old Boise Penitentiary and its spooky hauntings are things that shape the month of October in the Treasure Valley. On the ground, however, everyone enjoys their own...
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
A Tiny Home Built for 1 (Maybe 2) on Nampa’s Facebook Marketplace [Photos]
Have you seen this tiny home for sale on Facebook Marketplace yet? Y’all some of these homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace are actually really great deals, and they're tempting me haha! Check out the pictures of this tiny home for sale in Nampa, Idaho 👇. And one of...
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
