Elizabethtown, KY

wdrb.com

Ribbon cutting, open house held for new Bardstown Elementary School

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a decade of district planning, Bardstown Elementary students and teachers have cut the ribbon on their new building. "Building a new building doesn't happen very often," Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark said. "So, I feel privileged to be a superintendent during a time that we get to build a beautiful building like this."
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen now serving brunch in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana now has a new brunch spot located in New Albany's retail corridor that's steeped in Mexican heritage. The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen officially opened its doors Thursday at 2204 State Street, in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans. According to its website,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Man dies after shooting near Hikes Point fast food restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting near a Hikes Point-area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police say once...
LOUISVILLE, KY

