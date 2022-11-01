Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: Brooks Houck Arrested On Warrant Issued For His ArrestNelson County News-SentinelNelson County, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Heavy Voter Turnout At Bardstown Central Polling Early VotingNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Road-tripping to Bardstown? Here's what we suggest.Rachelle WrightBardstown, KY
JCPS board of education District 6 candidates discuss teacher shortages, student achievement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Election day is Tuesday and it is a crowded race for four seats on the Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education up for reelection. There is a total of 13 candidates vying for the seats and all incumbents face challengers. Including District Six board member Corrie Shull. He faces challenger Misty Glin.
Ribbon cutting, open house held for new Bardstown Elementary School
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a decade of district planning, Bardstown Elementary students and teachers have cut the ribbon on their new building. "Building a new building doesn't happen very often," Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark said. "So, I feel privileged to be a superintendent during a time that we get to build a beautiful building like this."
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walking toward a world without suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fighting for a world without suicide. A Louisville woman is walking toward a day when more lives are saved. In late 2014, Megan Cole lost her Aunt Linda to suicide. "Linda was the aunt everybody should aspire to be," said Cole. "Like when we were kids,...
Norton Healthcare provides update on west Louisville hospital, names chief administrative officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As construction equipment, piles of rocks, and "Opening 2024" signs all show promise of a soon-to-be hospital in Louisville's West End, Norton Healthcare said its west Louisville hospital is being built on the foundation of what community members want to see in their backyard. Norton Healthcare...
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
New Albany Parks Department seeking public input for 5-year master plan
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany's Parks and Recreation Department is looking to the future by creating a new master plan. The department makes a new master plan every five years, but before it finalizes the next one, officials want to hear from the community on what direction the plan should take.
Leading mayoral candidates talk about plans to improve downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week before Election Day, the leading candidates vying to be Louisville's next mayor are discussing their vision for downtown Louisville. Whether you're attending a concert, basketball game, bourbon tour or want to visit the birthplace of the Hot Brown, all of it can be found downtown.
Family searching for answers after Louisville man dies in rehab of methadone overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He started dabbling in drugs at age 15, according to his mother. At first, it was meth. By the time Louisville resident Chase Slack reached 25, he was the father of a toddler and addicted to opioids. After a stint in jail, Slack wanted to get clean once and for all and get his life back on track.
Louisville Metro Public Works asking for help in stopping illegal dumping
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Public Works said illegal dumping is getting out of hand. Two men were recently seen dumping trash in an alley on River Park Drive. In another instance, a man is seen doing the same thing on Greenwood Avenue. But the sold waste enforcement team...
Louisville Zoo offering free child admission with 'School's Out Safari' discount
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo added a brand new program to keep kids learning this fall and winter. The zoo introduced School's Out Safari discount. Guests will get one free child admission for children ages 3-11 years old when they buy one adult general admission ticket at the door.
UofL Health doctor offers tips to adjust sleep schedule for Daylight Saving Time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clocks are turning back this weekend as Daylight Saving time comes to an end. At 2 a.m. Sunday, we'll turn our clocks back one hour. Dr. Courtney Minor, with UofL Health, said people can start making small changes to their routines to prepare for what the change can do to their sleep schedule.
Secretary of state says Kentucky has 'finally caught up' as early voting begins in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was one of the thousands of people to cast an early ballot Thursday morning, championing the change after 130 years of the state having just one day for in-person voting. "Just giving people one day is ridiculous," Adams said Friday...
Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen now serving brunch in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana now has a new brunch spot located in New Albany's retail corridor that's steeped in Mexican heritage. The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen officially opened its doors Thursday at 2204 State Street, in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans. According to its website,...
Kentucky man facing charges in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A LaRue County man is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Joseph Howe, 40, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday in Elizabethtown. Court documents say Howe left a rally in Washington, D.C. at the...
LMPD officer, 1 other injured in multi-vehicle crash near Crittenden Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer and one other person were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, an unmarked LMPD Traffic vehicle was running radar in the emergency lane on Interstate 264 westbound near Crittenden Drive around 3:30 p.m.
LMPD: Man dies after shooting near Hikes Point fast food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting near a Hikes Point-area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police say once...
LMPD says new job listing focused on consent decree is 'anticipatory' as federal investigation winds down
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last April, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a sweeping federal investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department's policing and practices, a response to several high-profile police conduct issues over the years. These federal probes typically result in a consent decree, a contract for targeted, specific...
Man injured in shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy after pointing shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
