LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He started dabbling in drugs at age 15, according to his mother. At first, it was meth. By the time Louisville resident Chase Slack reached 25, he was the father of a toddler and addicted to opioids. After a stint in jail, Slack wanted to get clean once and for all and get his life back on track.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO