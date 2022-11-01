Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Conner Nord Promoted to Associate Head Coach
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College men's basketball head coach Abe Woldeslassie '08 announced today that Conner Nord has been promoted to associate head coach. Nord begins his fifth season with the Scots and has helped the team improve its winning percentage each season he has been on staff.
Scots LEAD
Scots LEAD is Macalester Athletics’ personal, professional and leadership development program that leverages partnerships in the broader Twin Cities community, connections across campus, department developed initiatives and team-specific programming. Scots LEAD propels Macalester student-athletes towards holistic development and provides them with a “competitive edge” in life, at Macalester and beyond.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
Bethel University News
Relational Communications Major Embraces Call to Ministry
Brynn Lee ’23 has been aware of her call to public speaking since middle school, and as she prepares to graduate from Bethel this spring, she’ll be equipped to pursue her calling with her degree in relational communications, experience as a preaching and church relations intern with Pulse, and meaningful relationships with others in the Bethel community.
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener
Northland deer processors will have a wave of hunters bringing in their game to be processed shortly after the state’s firearms season opens Saturday morning. One of those processors, Bear’s Den Processing in Saginaw, has prepared their coolers for the harvest. In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
Huge catalytic converter bust leads to 21 arrests; spans nine states, including MN
ST PAUL, Minn. — Homeland Security Investigations announced a major catalytic converter bust this week, with law enforcement activity spanning at least nine states — including Minnesota — and resulting in the arrest of 21 people. None of the 21 defendants lived in Minnesota. However, according to...
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
Minnesota' first Black-owned bank opens new branch in Minneapolis
The state's first Black-owned bank is expanding its footprint in the Twin Cities. First Independence Bank opened its doors in Minneapolis back in April. The financial institution is now operating out of a second location.
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.
Deer opener set for this weekend, Gov. Walz says this is "a family event"
(Undated)--Saturday is the opening day of the firearms deer season. Governor Tim Walz says this is really "a family event. I mean I think going to deer camp, spending some time together getting ready, and getting out there in the stands is a big deal." Three Rivers Park District park...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, still no jackpot winner
HINCKLEY, Minn. -- No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but someone in Minnesota is a million dollars richer.The Powerball jackpot is now approaching the world record, after there was no winner once again last night. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Hinckley, though.The second-biggest Powerball jackpot ever -- $1.5 billion -- is now up for grabs on Saturday. There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
St. Paul police searching for two teens last seen in Dayton's Bluff area
Znaya Gordon (right) and Anastasia Miller (left). Courtesy of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in locating two teenage girls last seen Tuesday in the East Side neighborhood of Dayton's Bluff. The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension on Thursday identified the missing...
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
Much needed rainfall expected across Iowa and Minnesota
A storm system and trailing cold front are moving into the region, bringing us more cloud cover today. Eventually, rain showers will develop and move into the area tonight and rain will be likely across Iowa and Minnesota on Friday, with more expected on Saturday. Rainfall amounts could top one inch for some, which would be great considering the current drought conditions. After the cold front passes, colder air will move in, and if it gets cold enough Saturday morning, some wet snow may mix in with the rain. Depending upon when that happens, a slushy accumulation on the grass may occur.
In third year without police in schools, St. Paul district deepens new approaches to safety
Three years into life without school resource officers, St. Paul Public Schools has upped deployment of its student-friendly liaisons and embarked on an effort to reduce violence in the secondary schools. Thirty-eight school support liaisons now walk hallways and drive streets in the state's second-largest district - more than twice...
