ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macalester.edu

Men’s Basketball: Conner Nord Promoted to Associate Head Coach

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Macalester College men's basketball head coach Abe Woldeslassie '08 announced today that Conner Nord has been promoted to associate head coach. Nord begins his fifth season with the Scots and has helped the team improve its winning percentage each season he has been on staff.
SAINT PAUL, MN
macalester.edu

Scots LEAD

Scots LEAD is Macalester Athletics’ personal, professional and leadership development program that leverages partnerships in the broader Twin Cities community, connections across campus, department developed initiatives and team-specific programming. Scots LEAD propels Macalester student-athletes towards holistic development and provides them with a “competitive edge” in life, at Macalester and beyond.
SAINT PAUL, MN
B105

Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bethel University News

Relational Communications Major Embraces Call to Ministry

Brynn Lee ’23 has been aware of her call to public speaking since middle school, and as she prepares to graduate from Bethel this spring, she’ll be equipped to pursue her calling with her degree in relational communications, experience as a preaching and church relations intern with Pulse, and meaningful relationships with others in the Bethel community.
SAINT PAUL, MN
froggyweb.com

$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, three $50,000 winners

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Nobody won the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but there are some winners in Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Kwik Trip in Hinckley. Three $50,000 Powerball tickets were purchased at a Holiday StationStore in Coon Rapids, Gas Plus in Roseville and a Speedway in Litchfield.
ROSEVILLE, MN
boreal.org

Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener

Northland deer processors will have a wave of hunters bringing in their game to be processed shortly after the state’s firearms season opens Saturday morning. One of those processors, Bear’s Den Processing in Saginaw, has prepared their coolers for the harvest. In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Worker loses leg to loose cable in St. Paul accident

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man working in St. Paul lost his leg when he became entangled in a loose cable Wednesday.Officers say they responded to a report of a possible pedestrian versus vehicle at the intersection of Rice Street and Geranium Avenue West shortly before noon.Police say workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive across the cable before installation.Investigators say they believe the cable became caught on a passing vehicle when the worker standing near the cable got caught as the cable stretched. The force of the cable pulled the man into the roadway and into the side of a pick-up truck, a report says. It is believed the tension in the wire severed the man's leg around the knee. He is expected to survive.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, still no jackpot winner

HINCKLEY, Minn. -- No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but someone in Minnesota is a million dollars richer.The Powerball jackpot is now approaching the world record, after there was no winner once again last night. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Hinckley, though.The second-biggest Powerball jackpot ever -- $1.5 billion -- is now up for grabs on Saturday. There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million. 
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Much needed rainfall expected across Iowa and Minnesota

A storm system and trailing cold front are moving into the region, bringing us more cloud cover today. Eventually, rain showers will develop and move into the area tonight and rain will be likely across Iowa and Minnesota on Friday, with more expected on Saturday. Rainfall amounts could top one inch for some, which would be great considering the current drought conditions. After the cold front passes, colder air will move in, and if it gets cold enough Saturday morning, some wet snow may mix in with the rain. Depending upon when that happens, a slushy accumulation on the grass may occur.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy